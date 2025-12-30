Chelsea transfer news: Five players who could join Enzo Maresca's Blues in January, including rival £80m defender

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 09:00 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 09:20

Chelsea have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer market over recent seasons, and Enzo Maresca will be keen to bolster his squad in January, sensing the opportunity to win silverware in the second half of the campaign.

The Londoners have impressed at times in 2025-26, but, as the Stamford Bridge boss said himself, the Blues "need to be more consistent against different types of teams" if they are to make this term one to remember.

With that goal in mind, Chelsea have reportedly outlined the need for reinforcements in defence and midfield, with the club supposedly feeling that they are over-reliant on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez to carry the load in the centre of the park.

In the backline, fitness woes have plagued Maresca's side, with Levi Colwill - who is not expected to be back in action until next season - just the latest member of the squad to be struck with a long-term injury layoff, and a new arrival would offer security for the Blues.

Elsewhere, the Londoners have taken to snapping up the brightest young stars around under Todd Boehly, and with a number of prospects expected to be on the move in 2026, the club could be active in that regard this winter.

Read on as Sports Mole takes a look at five players that could join Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Murillo - Nottingham Forest

© Imago / Every Second Media

Nottingham Forest's Murillo has been one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League since his arrival from Corinthians in the summer of 2023, possessing a balance of physical power and ability on the ball.

The 23-year-old was signed for around £15m, but it was reported by The Athletic that it would take a fee eclipsing the £80m that Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire to prise the Brazilian away from the City Ground.

Chelsea were willing to make Murillo Forest's club-record sale in January 2025, but failed to reach an agreement for the defender. With the star said to be considering leaving the Garibaldis in 2026, the upcoming window could be the time for the Blues to get their man.

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

© Imago / Sportimage

Marc Guehi came close to signing for Liverpool on deadline day in the summer, but his supposed transfer - worth £35m with a 10% sell-on clause - fell through.

Available for free at the end of the season, the Crystal Palace captain would likely be available for a cut price in January, though Chelsea would face stern competition from the Reds for his signature.

However, with Guehi having spent 14 years on the books at Stamford Bridge, the Blues may be able to convince him to return back across London instead of joining up with Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Jeremy Jacquet - Rennes

© Imago

One of the most highly-regarded young defenders around, Jeremy Jacquet looks set to be involved in a major transfer in the near future given that he has courted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

The 20-year-old's performances have helped Rennes climb into the top six in Ligue 1, and it has been said that Chelsea are monitoring the situation, with a fee in the region of €40m (£34.86m) proposed when links to Manchester United surfaced earlier in 2025-26.

If the Blues can fight off their rivals and bring Jacquet to Stamford Bridge, then he could be a core part of the spine of Maresca's team for years to come.

Konstantinos Karetsas - Genk

© Imago

Eighteen-year-old attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas has already provided 10 assists for Genk this season, while also chipping in with two goals.

The Greek international boasts a rare combination of youth, talent and experience having already made more than 70 senior club appearances and represented his country on nine occasions, scoring three times.

Chelsea have reportedly solidified their interest in Karetsas and moved ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature, meaning that the club's attack may soon be spearheaded by two 18-year-old wonderkids should the Genk star link up with Estevao in January.

Djylian N'Guessan - Saint-Etienne

© Imago / Photosport

Another of the game's bright talents, 17-year-old forward Dylan N'Guessan has caught the attention of both Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the winter window.

According to reports, the Blues have already had an offer of €8m (£7.01m) turned down by Saint-Etienne in December, and it remains to be seen whether other clubs will follow suit by backing up their interest with formal offers.

It has been suggested that the Ligue 2 side are hoping to recoup around €12.5m (£10.96m) for N'Guessan, and Chelsea are hopeful of finding a compromise in the coming weeks.