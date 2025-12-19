Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'make £7m offer' for starlet Djylian N'Guessan

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 14:51 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 14:51

Chelsea are reportedly pushing to secure a deal for a player who plies his trade in Ligue 2 in the winter transfer window.

The Blues are currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table at a time when Enzo Maresca is frequently having to answer questions on his future.

Nevertheless, regardless of the club's form on the pitch and head coach's future off it, Chelsea officials always have plans in place for the transfer market.

Since their arrival in the summer of 2022, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have given the green light to an array of young players being signed.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea have identified the latest prospect that they wish to sign as soon as possible.

© Imago

Chelsea keen on N'Guessan deal

The report claims that Chelsea have made an €8m (£7.01m) for Saint-Etienne's Djylian N'Guessan.

Despite having only turned 17 years of age in August, N'Guessan has already made seven appearances for France Under-20s.

Furthermore, he has been provided with 10 games for Saint-Etienne, including accumulating 178 minutes in Ligue 1 last season.

Representing France at the Under-20 World Cup has restricted his game time this season, but he remains one of the top prospects in French football.

As it stands, Saint-Etienne have rejected Chelsea's advances, instead wishing to recoup €12.5m (£10.96m).

Chelsea chiefs will likely hope that they can find some middle ground at a time when Arsenal and Brentford are also said to be monitoring the situation.

© Imago

Why transfer is likely to happen

As per the report, there is a rift between Saint-Etienne and N'Guessan's family, with his brother having already signed for Lyon.

Therefore, Saint-Etienne seem likely to sell the starlet, who will not extend his contract past 2027.

If Chelsea secure his signature, he would most likely end up linking up with Strasbourg, either in January or next summer.