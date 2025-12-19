Chelsea injury news: Enzo Maresca delivers double boost ahead of Newcastle United fixture

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 11:00

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that both Estevao Willian and Liam Delap are on the brink of a return from injury.

At the start of this month, Delap suffered a shoulder injury against Bournemouth with reports initially suggesting that it could be the end of January before the forward was back in action.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Estevao was a notable absentee from the squad to face Cardiff City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Maresca revealed after the 3-1 victory in South Wales that the Brazil international would definitely miss Saturday's Premier League fixture at Newcastle United.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Maresca indicated that the pair should both be available before the end of the year.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca provides Estevao, Delap update

When addressing Chelsea's injury situation, the Italian told reporters: "We are good, yeah. The ones that we left out for Cardiff, they are okay.

"We have probably Liam Delap and Estevao Willian, probably both available for next game against Aston Villa. That is good news. And then Romeo [Lavia] is still out. Levi [Colwill] is still out."

Asked whether he was surprised about Delap's potential quick return, Maresca added: "Yeah. We said since his injury that we don't know exactly, we didn't know exactly for how long, but he's progressing very well."

There was no mention of midfielder Dario Essugo, who recently suffered a setback in his effort to return from thigh surgery undertaken in September.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Will Maresca rush Estevao, Delap returns?

For the first time in a month, Chelsea will have a free midweek once they have faced Newcastle at St James' Park.

Players such as Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Enzo Fernandez were rested on Tuesday night and will get another welcomed period of recovery once returning to London.

However, with Chelsea having been inconsistent in the final third, it is plausible that Estevao and Delap will return to the squad as soon as possible.

The likelihood is that both players will be named on the substitutes' bench for the Aston Villa on December 27 with four more fixtures to come between December 30 and January 10.