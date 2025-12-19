Tottenham transfer news: Brennan Johnson race intensifies with new Premier League club 'monitoring' winger

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 10:59

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Brennan Johnson is reportedly wanted by Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.

The Europa League holders are supposedly open to selling the 24-year-old during the upcoming winter trading point.

Johnson has been the victim of a change of manager at Spurs over the summer, with Ange Postecoglou relieved of his duties.

Thomas Frank has since taken charge and moved away from the talents of the Welshman, who has started just six Premier League matches.

The winger managed 10 minutes off the bench last time out, when Spurs lost to Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

© Imago / Sportimage

Spurs attacker Johnson wanted by Leeds?

According to MOT Leeds News, Leeds United are looking to sign a top-class winger during the January transfer window.

The report claims that Daniel Farke's side are monitoring the situation of Johnson at Tottenham ahead of the New Year.

It is currently unclear whether Leeds would target a permanent or loan move for the Wales international in the near future.

The Yorkshire outfit join the likes of Crystal Palace in admiration of the attacker, who scored the winning goal in the Europa League final last season.

Johnson shined across the entire campaign for Spurs in 2024-25, providing 22 goal contributions in total for Postecoglou's troops.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Leeds' shifting priorities

About a month ago, it was clear that Leeds needed to target the addition of an elite striker during the January window.

However, priorities at Elland Road have shifted as the New Year draws nearer, courtesy of an upturn in form from the summer recruits.

After an initial slow start to life in Yorkshire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted four goals in his last four Premier League appearances.