Team News: Newcastle vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Dec 2025 12:30

Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park for a Premier League contest on Saturday lunchtime.

Both teams progressed to the EFL Cup semi-finals in midweek, with the Magpies beating Fulham 2-1 and the Blues securing a 3-1 win at Cardiff City. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (rib), Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), Will Osula (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Hall (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

CHELSEA

Out: Estevao Willian (muscle), Liam Delap (shoulder), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro