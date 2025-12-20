Enzo Maresca pleads for balance: Chelsea head coach warns club after creditable draw at Newcastle United

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 19:22 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 19:33

Enzo Maresca has reiterated the importance of experience after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues were 2-0 down after a dismal first-half showing at St James' Park, with Nick Woltemade scoring twice to put the Magpies ahead at the interlude.

However, a Reece James free-kick four minutes after the break halved the deficit before Joao Pedro levelled to prevent another Blues defeat away at Newcastle.

Despite earning a creditable draw following such a miserable first half, leaving them fourth in the Premier League table, Maresca was quick to issue a reminder about the importance of having old heads in the dressing room.

Maresca highlights "invaluable" significance of experienced senior players

© Imago / Sportimage

The Chelsea boss suggested that the club's focus on signing young talent may be overlooking the benefits of veteran leadership.

The Italian noted that having players aged 30 or 31 to guide 20-year-olds during difficult moments in matches is often invaluable for a squad's development.

"I love the squad, I love young players" said Maresca via BBC Sport: "I'm very happy. I just focus on what I can control - pitch-side - knowing that there is always noise you need to manage.

"When you have 20 and 21-year-olds and a player who is 30 or 31, and he starts to say something to them, it's invaluable. But it's the strategy of the club."

Maresca's comments have been interpreted as a subtle plea for more balance within a roster that lacks significant top-flight experience.

Does Maresca have a strong point about Chelsea's inexperience?

© Imago

According to the above source, the Blues currently hold the record for the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season.

While they managed to avoid defeat after being two goals down at the break for only the fourth time in their history, the first-half performance was statistically their poorest in over two years, with Newcastle accumulating xG (Expected Goals) of 1.97.

Maresca has previously publicly stated that the primary goal for the campaign is simply to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish and collective trophy haul.

Champions League qualification remains the priority for the hierarchy, though the head coach has warned that inconsistency is inevitable with such an inexperienced group.