Preview: FC Utrecht vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

Winless against PSV Eindhoven since 2019, FC Utrecht enter their final Eredivisie match of 2025 striving to end a 10-match winless run in this fixture.

Utrecht’s last triumph against their Eindhoven visitors also came at Stadion Galgenwaard in October 2019, and Ron Jans hopes for a similar outcome against the in-form defending champions in Sunday’s gameweek 17 contest.

Match preview

Utreg head into their final league match of 2025 unbeaten in six top-flight matches, but that statistic does not paint the complete picture.

Jans’s team have played out four consecutive draws following back-to-back victories over NEC and Ajax to begin November, seeing the Cupfighters slide to eighth in the Eredivisie table.

While they are unlikely to slip out of the coveted eight spots after this weekend, the Cupfighters aim to move on from score draws against promoted Telstar, Go Ahead Eagles, FC Twente and NAC Breda to secure maximum points on Sunday.

There is undeniable reason to expect the best from the hosts, considering their five-match unbeaten run at Galgenwaard, where they have accrued 11 points from 15 since losing to Groningen in mid-September.

Nonetheless, their failure to get the better of PSV since 2019 may dampen any energetic feeling supporters had ahead of their team’s final match of 2025.

Peter Bosz’s troops are unquestionable favourites in this fixture, having secured a 5-2 victory in the corresponding game in 2024-25.

The reverse match in Eindhoven ended 2-2, thus extending the Peasants’ unbeaten sequence in this matchup to 10 without losing, securing six wins during that time.

The travelling contingent will demand another positive outcome at Stadion Galgenwaard as they seek to extend their unbeaten streak away from home across all competitions and in the Eredivisie.

Not since a 3-2 loss at Go Ahead Eagles in March have the Eindhoven giants suffered a loss on their travels, a 17-match sequence both domestically and in Europe.

Still unblemished on the road this term, Bosz’s team have won eight from eight outside Eindhoven ahead of Sunday’s match, and they seek a ninth consecutive triumph at the expense of Utrecht.

With a nine-point lead over Feyenoord already opened up by PSV entering this weekend, the Peasants seek an 11th consecutive victory in the competition to end 2025 positively.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

W

W

D

D

D

D

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

D

W

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

Sebastian Haller is away on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, ruling out the forward this weekend.

Missing due to injury are David Min, Noah Ohio and Davy van den Berg, but Jans has a large number of his squad available for selection.

Victor Jensen, who scored off the bench in the 2-0 cup success over Oss in midweek, has netted four Eredivisie goals at Stadion Galgenwaard and aims to add to that tally on Sunday.

Also prolific in Utrecht is Miguel Rodriguez and the right winger, who has netted all three of his top-flight goals on home turf, should start this weekend.

Although Guus Til has been PSV’s most prolific attacker this term, only four of his 11 goals have been away from home, highlighting his tendency to do more damage to opponents in Eindhoven.

While Ismael Saibari and Joey Veerman have both scored five goals away from home, Saibari is away with Morocco at AFCON 2025, leaving Veerman as the Farmers’ only available top scorer on the road.

Apart from Saibari, Anass Salah-Eddine (Morocco) and Adamo Nagalo (Burkina Faso) are absent due to the soon-to-begin tournament in Morocco.

In the infirmary are Myron Boadu, Alassane Plea (knee) and Ruben van Bommel (knee), while Couhaib Driouech and Mauro Junior will be assessed after apparently sustaining injuries in the KNVB Beker win over GVVV on Tuesday night.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel; Rodriguez, De Wit, Cathline; Jensen

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Schouten, Flamingo, Sidillia; Wanner, Veerman; Man, Til, Perisic; Pepi

We say: FC Utrecht 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

While Utrecht have secured 17 of their 23 points on home soil, table-topping PSV are different gravy, having not lost away from Eindhoven since March.

Despite the absence of Saibari, Bosz’s team should outscore Utreg and secure a ninth consecutive away victory of the Eredivisie season to conclude 2025.

