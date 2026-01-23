Preview: FC Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 23 Jan 2026 23:56 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 09:20

FC Utrecht welcome Sparta Rotterdam to Stadion Galgenwaard in a mid-table Eredivisie clash that brings together a side searching for consistency and another riding a wave of momentum, with the tightly packed standings giving this encounter added significance as the season moves toward its second half.

At Stadion Galgenwaard, the hosts' attempts to rediscover rhythm on home soil will be tested by a Sparta side arriving in confident form, underlining the importance of this fixture for both clubs’ ambitions.

Match preview

Utrecht enter this Eredivisie round 20 fixture in 10th place with 23 points from 18 matches, having endured an inconsistent 2025–26 campaign that has yielded six wins, five draws and seven defeats.

Home form has provided some encouragement for Ron Jans’s side despite recent tension following their Europa League defeat to Genk, with the Domstedelingen claiming most of their league victories at Stadion Galgenwaard, where they have recorded five wins, two draws and two losses.

Discipline has been a clear positive, as Utrecht are yet to receive a red card in the league after 18 matches, but that has not translated into results recently, with the hosts arriving on a six-match winless run in the Eredivisie.

Their form across competitions has been mixed, with a 2–0 home loss to Genk in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday following a 2–1 league defeat away to Volendam last weekend, while their KNVB Cup run ended in mid-January after a 2–1 loss to FC Twente.

Before the winter break, Utrecht narrowly lost 2–1 at home to PSV Eindhoven in the league, although there were brighter moments elsewhere, including a convincing 2–0 away cup win over TOP Oss and a valuable 1–1 draw on the road against NAC Breda.

Historically, this fixture has been competitive, with the two sides meeting 97 times and Utrecht recording 40 wins, 23 draws and 34 defeats, while Sparta claimed a 2–1 victory in the reverse fixture played in August.

Sparta arrive in Utrecht sitting eighth in the Eredivisie with 29 points from 19 matches, a position that reflects a more stable and productive league campaign than their hosts.

Recent form has been a major strength for Maurice Steijn’s side, who have won their last three league matches, most notably producing one of the results of the season by edging Feyenoord 4–3 away in a thrilling contest that showcased their attacking quality.

That result came shortly after KNVB Cup disappointment, as Sparta were beaten 2–1 at home by Volendam, but they responded positively in the league with a composed 2–0 home win over Heracles Almelo to maintain their upward momentum.

Prior to the winter break, Sparta collected valuable away points, including a 1–0 league win at Volendam in December, while their cup form during that period was particularly impressive, highlighted by a dominant 5–1 away victory over Willem II despite also suffering a 3–0 home defeat to Heerenveen.

Sparta have also enjoyed recent success at Stadion Galgenwaard, scoring in each of their last six away league matches against Utrecht since October 2022 and collecting seven points in that period, with their only defeat in the last four visits coming in a 3–1 playoff semi-final loss two seasons ago.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

DDDDLL

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

DWLLLL

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

LWLWWW

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

LWWWLW

Team News

Jans rotated his squad against KRC Genk on Thursday, handing Michael Brouwer a start in goal ahead of Vasilis Barkas and making sweeping defensive changes with Niklas Vesterlund, Matisse Didden, Mike Eerdhuijzen and Derry John Murkin selected at the back, while Alonzo Engwanda, Dani de Wit and Can Bozdogan formed the midfield and Yoann Cathline, Sebastien Haller and Miguel Rodriguez led the line.

Gjivai Zechiel was suspended for the Genk match and Victor Jensen suffered a serious injury against FC Volendam, with Dani de Wit expected to deputise, while David Min (ankle) and Emirhan Demircan (illness) are also unavailable and long-term absentee Kolbeinn Finnsson continues his recovery from a knee injury.

For Sparta, Shurandy Sambo has recovered from a suspected injury after being withdrawn in the KNVB Beker loss to Volendam - featuring as a substitute against Feyenoord - while Vito van Crooij remains sidelined after picking up an injury in the 2–0 win over Heracles.

Top goalscorer Tobias Lauritsen is one yellow card away from suspension, meaning a booking against Utrecht would rule him out of the upcoming clash with Groningen.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Viergever, Didden, El Karouani; Zechiel, Engwanda, Cathline; De Wit, Rodriguez, Haller

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Martes, Young, Indi, Leon; Santos, Kitolano, Baas; Van Bergen, Mito, Lauritsen

We say: FC Utrecht 1-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Despite their contrasting recent form, this fixture is often finely balanced and regularly produces goals at both ends, a trend that looks set to continue at Stadion Galgenwaard.

While Sparta arrive with greater momentum, Utrecht should have enough resilience on home soil to grind out a point against in-form opposition.

