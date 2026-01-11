Preview: FC Utrecht vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 11 Jan 2026 22:28 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 22:36

FC Utrecht and FC Twente clash at Stadion Galgenwaard on Tuesday, aiming to secure the first quarter-final spot in this season's KNVB Beker.

Both teams beat lower-league opponents in the previous round, with the hosts claiming a 2-0 win over Oss and the visitors emphatically triumphing against Spakenburg.

Match preview

Utrecht will hope the start of the new year brings an end to their mid-season slump, after winning just one of their final eight matches in 2025, which came in their most recent KNVB Beker assignment against Oss.

While only three teams in the Eredivisie have conceded fewer league goals than Ron Jans's men (23), they are averaging just one clean sheet every 10 matches across all competitions since returning from the September international break - a major cause for concern.

Having had their clash against NEC - originally scheduled for Friday - postponed, De Domstedelingen will have had a 23-day turnaround since December's 2-1 defeat to PSV when they next take to the field.

Hoping to end their 21-year wait for success in the Dutch Cup, Utrecht will be eyeing a last-eight place for the second straight season after their 2-0 defeat to Heracles last time out.

Tuesday's hosts are unbeaten in 12 straight matches against Twente in front of their fans. However, back-to-back defeats in the most recent two home games has left room for doubt among the home support.

© Imago

In danger of seeing their 10-game unbeaten run come to an end against Zwolle last time out, Twente managed to rescue a point thanks to Daan Rots' 86th-minute leveller at De Grolsch Veste on Saturday.

Rots has now scored in three straight matches, starting with the 6-3 win over Spakenburg on December 18, which set up John van den Brom's men for their upcoming clash against Utrecht.

Twente, with 10 cup goals in two outings this season, the second-most behind RKC Waalwijk’s 12, face their toughest KNVB Beker test yet as they head to Utrecht, making another routine win unlikely.

The Tukkers beat Tuesday's opponents en route to their last cup title in 2011, and will hope history repeats itself to guarantee them European football.

As with every knockout contest, scoring first would be a welcome boost and the visitors, who have broken the deadlock in six of their last eight outings, have their sights set on another fast start.

FC Utrecht KNVB Beker form:

W

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

D

D

L

D

W

L

FC Twente KNVB Beker form:

W

W

FC Twente form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Sebastien Haller remains unavailable as he continues to deal with a hamstring problem that has ruled him out of Utrecht's last two matches.

In addition to Haller's absence, David Min (ankle) and David van den Berg (knee) will also miss out for the hosts, while Zidane Iqbal's fitness is still touch-and-go after six games out.

Recovery continues for Twente’s long-term absentee Mees Hilgers, who is unlikely to feature again this season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in November.

Formerly of Utrecht, Taylor Booth will not have the opportunity to suit up against his ex-employers due to injury.

Now up to six goals and an assist over his last eight outings for the away side, Daan Rots will be heavily relied upon once again to provide the goods in attack.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel; Rodriguez, Jensen, Cathline; De Wit

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Rots, Propper, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Kjolo; Orjasaeter, Hlynsson, Rots; Lammers

We say: FC Utrecht 1-2 FC Twente

Considering Utrecht's wobbles of late, Twente will sense a rare opportunity to emerge victorious at the Stadion Galgenwaard, where they last won in 2013.

We are anticipating an open and end-to-end contest, with the away side just about having enough to see off their hosts and march on into the last eight.

