Liverpool transfer news: Reds given shocking answer on Marc Guehi January deal

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 14:45

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has stated that Liverpool target Marc Guehi is likely to stay at Selhurst Park until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old featured off the bench for the Eagles during their Conference League draw with KuPS on Thursday night.

A share of the spoils with the Finnish minnows on matchday six of the League Phase meant that Palace failed to qualify automatically for the round of 16.

As a result, the FA Cup holders will need to fight through a two-legged playoff game in the Conference League next year.

Guehi has featured heavily in the club's first-ever European campaign, starting matches against the likes of Shelbourne and AZ Alkmaar.

© Imago

"Marc will stay" - Glasner deals Liverpool transfer blow

Speaking on Guehi ahead of his side's draw in the Conference League, Palace boss Glasner said: "I think Marc will stay until the end of the season."

That will be the opposite of music to the ears of Liverpool, who are known admirers of the England international.

There are also other clubs keen on the 25-year-old, with Manchester City supposedly setting their sights on the centre-back.

A shock switch to the bright lights of the Bernabeu and Real Madrid is another link thrown the way of Guehi in recent times.

After starting on the bench versus KuPS, the defender should be drafted back into the XI for the Premier League trip to Leeds United on Saturday night.

Marc was mightily close to Merseyside move

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Guehi arrived in Liverpool and completed a medical ahead of a proposed £35m transfer.

However, with Crystal Palace failing to find a replacement, the centre-back's move to Anfield was cancelled by the London club.

Despite their recent FA success, the Eagles do not possess the ambition required to keep a top-class talent like Guehi at the club for too much longer.