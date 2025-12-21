Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Crystal Palace clash: Ben White, Max Dowman, Kai Havertz latest

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 10:02 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 10:03

Two games away from another Wembley final, Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night for their EFL Cup quarter-final.

The Gunners battled past Port Vale and Brighton & Hove Albion to make the last eight of the competition and will take on Chelsea in the semi-finals should they eliminate the FA Cup holders.

Mikel Arteta's side also regained their position at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, edging out Everton 1-0 to knock Manchester City off of their perch.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their London derby with Palace, who were humbled 4-1 by Leeds United over the weekend.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Ben White will miss a "few games" with the hamstring injury he sustained in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers two weekends ago, but Arteta's team news updates are seldom entirely truthful, and reports have claimed that he will be sidelined for around a month.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Teenage star Max Dowman sustained a moderate ankle injury during an Under-21s friendly earlier this month, and the 15-year-old will take weeks to get back up to speed.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Arsenal's second ankle victim, Cristhian Mosquera suffered his issue against Brentford a couple of weeks ago and is not expected to return until mid-January.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Gabriel Magalhaes is in the final phase of his recovery from a hamstring injury, and a return before the end of 2025 has not been ruled out, but Tuesday's game is expected to come too soon.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Likewise, Kai Havertz only has a couple more boxes to tick off in his recuperation from a serious knee injury, but the Germany international has no chance of featuring in the quarter-final.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

Check out our exclusive Arsenal content with Charles Watts on YouTube: