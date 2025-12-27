Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'following' Liverpool target but Mikel Arteta's side face challenge with 'considerable' fee

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 01:39

Arsenal are following Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet's development but may find it difficult to sign him in January, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and they could find themselves one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League by the time the match starts.

Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to remain defensively solid, especially against a Brighton side that have shown they are capable of threatening even the most impressive backlines.

The Arsenal boss has signed a number of defenders during his time at the Emirates, and the club have most recently been linked to Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet by The Athletic.

Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in the French defender, though The Athletic have reported that the centre-back may be prohibitively expensive.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Arsenal or Liverpool: Who has the more attractive project?

Arsenal are first in the Premier League and have now been competing for the title for four consecutive seasons, though they are yet to win the league under Arteta.

The Gunners boss has demonstrated an ability to consistently challenge at the top end of the table, and Jacquet would almost certainly have opportunities to battle for major honours at the Emirates.

Arne Slot has already won a league title at Anfield, and the team have shown that they know how to get over the line at crucial stages.

However, while Liverpool may be able to offer the 20-year-old a clearer pathway to the first team given the uncertainty regarding Ibrahima Konate's future, the Reds are sixth in the Premier League and have endured a turbulent campain.

Arsenal are likely to offer a more stable environment for the defender, though Liverpoo may be able to offer him more playing time.

Does Mikel Arteta need more defenders?

Arteta has been dealing with injuries to key defenders such as Gabriel Magalhaes, so there is an argument that Jacquet could be a welcome boost to the squad.

It is important to highlight that Arsenal have numerous players that either have predominantly played as centre-backs in their career, or have considerable experience there.

William Saliba, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are all comfortable in the middle of the backline, and adding another central defender to the squad could be seen as excessive.

Arteta has been backed significantly by Arsenal's hierarchy, and perhaps he should be expected to bring silverware to the Emirates with the players he has available to him.