Chelsea transfer news: Blues outcast Axel Disasi offered new January escape route?

By Carter White | 30 Dec 2025 14:37

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly wanted by Serie A outfit Roma in January.

The 27-year-old is set to sit at home once again as the Blues face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Disasi has failed to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea in 2025-26, with the defender not registered in the top-flight squad.

As a result, the Frenchman has been limited to just the single feature for the club's Under-21s side in Premier League 2.

Since making the permanent move from Monaco to Stamford Bridge on 2023, Disasi has played in 61 matches for the Blues.

© Imago

Chelsea wantaway targeted by Roma?

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea outcast Disasi could be set for an exciting West London exit in the New Year.

The report claims that the 27-year-old is attracting interest from Serie A giants Roma ahead of the January window.

It is understood that the Italian outfit are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements for the remainder of 2025-26.

It is believed that Disasi is available after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Enzo Maresca.

The centre-back's most recent senior appearance arrived for Aston Villa against Manchester City on April 22.

© Imago / Sportimage

Roma 'looking' at other options

Aiming to get the best deal in the New Year, Roma are also supposedly looking at alternatives to Chelsea's Disasi.

It is said that the Serie A challengers are admirers of Tottenham Hotspur and Romania centre-back Radu Dragusin.

The youngster is playing backup to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in North London, although it remains to be seen whether he would be available for a switch away.