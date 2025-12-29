Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils receive boost to sign Conor Gallagher

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Dec 2025 19:26

Manchester United may have received a big boost to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.

Gallagher moved to Atletico from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and made 50 appearances in all competitions in his first season, scoring four goals.

The 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder has seen his playing time limited this season, managing only four starts in La Liga, with a further 14 appearances coming from the bench.

The England midfielder has scored two goals in the Spanish top flight and also found the net once in six Champions League appearances, but he has clearly dropped down the pecking order at the club.

According to a report from Teamtalk, Gallagher has spoken with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone about his future, and the Rojiblancos are ready to let him go in January.

Man Utd and two PL clubs eye move for Gallagher?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The report claims that Simeone would like to keep him, but Atletico cannot guarantee him regular first-team football, especially in a World Cup year.

The La Liga outfit understand that he is too good a player to warm the bench, and they are ready to allow him to move to another club, provided their wishes and demands are met.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Gallagher, who could be available for around £26m during the January window, but a loan move is unlikely.

Man Utd are reportedly not alone in the race to sign the England international, and they could face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Huge boost for Man Utd in race for Gallagher

© Imago

The midfield is one area where Ruben Amorim will look to bring in new players, and Gallagher, a vastly experienced midfielder, will certainly add more quality to the side.

Casemiro has been brilliant for the Red Devils this season, but he could reportedly move to the MLS when his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season.

Kobbie Mainoo is another player whose future appears to lie away from the club, with Napoli reportedly looking to sign him in the January window.