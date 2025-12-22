Man Utd transfer news: Planned midfield overhaul sees fresh exit option 'open up' for Casemiro

By Matt Law | 22 Dec 2025 09:20 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 09:21

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could reportedly make the move to the MLS when his contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the campaign.

The Brazil international has been an important player for the 20-time English champions this term, featuring on 15 occasions in all competitions, scoring four times and registering one assist.

Casemiro missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League through suspension, but he will be back in the fold for the clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils have the option to extend the 33-year-old's contract for a further year, but that is highly unlikely to happen due to the midfielder's substantial wage packet.

Casemiro is the highest-earner at Old Trafford, collecting in excess of £300,000 a week.

MLS clubs 'monitoring' Casemiro's Man United situation

The Brazilian continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but according to Marca, there is a strong chance that the midfielder could arrive in the MLS.

A number of clubs from North America are said to be keeping a close eye on Casemiro's situation, and he could be offered the chance to make a lucrative move to country's top division.

Casemiro arrived at Man United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 140 occasions, scoring 21 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

The Brazilian has been one of the team's most consistent performers this season, but unless a new deal can be agreed on significantly reduced terms, then it is highly likely that the ex-Real Madrid star will leave next June.

Fernandes, Ugarte, Mainoo are also facing uncertain futures at Man United

Man United are expected to overhaul their midfield in 2026, as Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are also facing uncertain futures at the club.

A mid-season signing in that area of the field has not been ruled out, with Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher potentially the most realistic target in the winter transfer window.

Sekou Kone, 19, is a highly-rated prospect in the middle of the Man United midfield, while Jack Fletcher, 18, made his first-team debut in Sunday's clash with Villa.