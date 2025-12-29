Man Utd vs. Wolves: Ruben Amorim delivers major Bruno Fernandes boost ahead of Old Trafford contest

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 15:29

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is not expecting to recover any of his injured players for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mason Mount had to be substituted at the interval of the Boxing Day fixture with Newcastle United due to a muscular issue, and the Englishman is now a major doubt for the contest with bottom-of-the-division Wolves.

Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are also again set to be sidelined against Wolves, while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are in action for their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man United, though, could be boosted for Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United, with Fernandes and Mainoo potentially being available.

"No. I don't know how Mase [Mount] is going to be for that game. I think Kobbie Mainoo is not going to be ready. Bruno [Fernandes] is not going to be ready," Amorim told reporters in his press conference ahead of Tuesday's game with Wolves.

Amorim delivers team news update ahead of Wolves clash

"I think Matta [de Ligt] is not going to be ready. Harry [Maguire] is not going to be ready. So I think we are not going to have [any] more players."

When asked whether any of the injured players could be back against Leeds, Amorim said: "Bruno is already saying that he needs to train [laughs], but we don't know. Kobbie Mainoo is going to start on the pitch, also, so we will see.

"Matta is struggling a little bit, Harry the same thing, so I don't expect to have the players for this game [against Wolves]. For the other game [against Leeds], I don't know."

When asked whether there was a chance Fernandes could be involved against Wolves, Amorim said: "No chance he is going to play. No chance, that he is going to play against Wolves. You can write that."

Fernandes return vs. Leeds would be huge news for Man United

There had initially been fears that the hamstring injury that Fernandes suffered against Aston Villa would keep him out until the end of January.

However, Amorim's words suggest that the Portugal international is very much ahead of schedule, with a return even potentially coming against Leeds on January 4.

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool ahead of the next set of fixtures in England's top flight.