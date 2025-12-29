Liverpool transfer news: Reds loanee in 'state of limbo' after Arne Slot plans revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Dec 2025 19:56 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 20:02

Harvey Elliott could reportedly find himself in a state of limbo even if he returns to Liverpool in January.

The 22-year-old joined Aston Villa in the summer on an initial season-long loan deal, with the Premier League side having an obligation to make the move permanent for £35m.

After struggling for regular games in 2024-25, Elliott thought he would be featuring regularly at Villa Park, which would boost his chances of booking a place in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Elliott has failed to impress Unai Emery, having made only five appearances, and the Spanish boss feels that the £35m fee would be better spent elsewhere.

The Reds loanee has not featured for the Villans since September 28, and he is now reportedly closing in on a return to Liverpool in January.

Arne Slot stance revealed for Elliott

Liverpool do not have a recall clause in Elliott’s loan deal with Villa, and thus, they will look to negotiate a way out of the deal that suits the player best.

According to a report from TEAMTalk, Slot does rate Elliott highly, but the playmaker is not in his first-team plans, which means he is unlikely to get enough games at Liverpool either.

Elliott, unfortunately, cannot play for another club this season, having featured for both Liverpool and Aston Villa, but the Reds should find a solution next summer as they reportedly fully intend to offload him permanently to generate funds.

Premier League rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping an eye on him, and could make a move in the summer of 2026 for his signature.

Can Elliott play any role for Liverpool?

© Imago

It is highly unlikely that Slot will integrate him into the first team straightaway, but he can play a bit-part role as he did under the Dutchman last season.

Elliott can operate behind the striker or play out wide on either flank, and in theory, he should give Slot another option to cover Mohamed Salah, who is currently away with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Moreover, in the case of any injuries, the versatile forward can become a decent option for the Reds, even though he may not get regular chances in the starting XI.