Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Dec 2025 19:30 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 19:30

Nottingham Forest will hope to avoid being drawn close to the Premier League's bottom three when they clash against visitors Everton on Tuesday at the City Ground.

The hosts are 17th with 18 points, five ahead of 18th-placed rivals West Ham United, while the away side are in 12th place with 25 points and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ola Aina (thigh), Chris Wood (knee)

Doubtful: Dan Ndoye (knock), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto