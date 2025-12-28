Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 21:51 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 22:06

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche will see his current side welcome previous club Everton to the City Ground on Tuesday in their next Premier League clash.

The hosts' 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday mean they come into the midweek clash in 17th place with 18 points, whereas the Toffees drew 0-0 with Burnley on the same day and are in 12th place with 25 points.

Match preview

Forest should not feel disheartened by their defeat against City given Pep Guardiola's side had won their prior seven, though they have now been beaten in three of their last four Premier League games.

Dyche was fortunate that 18th-placed West Ham United lost 1-0 against Fulham on Saturday, meaning the gap to the relegation zone remained five points.

One of those losses included a 3-0 defeat against Everton on December 6, their fourth loss in five against the Toffees.

The Garibaldis have failed to find the back of the net in three of their past six league fixtures, and they are averaging just one goal per match in the top flight (18) this season.

Forest have kept one clean sheet in their five most recent clashes, and they have only prevented opponents from scoring in one of their nine league games at home, with the club losing two and winning three of their last five in all competitions at the City Ground.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Failure to claim three points on Tuesday would be Everton's fourth consecutive clash without victory, and a loss would be their third in that period.

It should be noted the Merseysiders' two defeats came against Chelsea and Arsenal, though David Moyes will still be alarmed by the fact his side have not scored in their past three league contests.

The absence of Iliman Ndiaye due to his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal has been damaging, particularly as the club lack a profile in the forward line with a similar ability to threaten in behind.

Moyes will be pleased that his team have still shown defensive resilience, with their clean sheet at Turf Moor on Saturday their third in five matches.

Everton have only been beaten in one of their past five away fixtures, a stretch in which they won against Bournemouth and Manchester United, while having also held Sunderland and Burnley to stalemates.

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

L

W

L

W

L

L

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

L

Everton Premier League form:

L

W

W

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Forest cannot call upon defender Willy Boly or midfielder Ibrahim Sangare due to their participation at AFCON, while striker Chris Wood is also unavailable.

Centre-back Murillo will be expected to marshal the backline, while Elliot Anderson will be key in the middle of the pitch.

Winger Dan Ndoye is nearing a return, but there is no reason to doubt the selection of Omari Hutchinson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus in the forward line.

Everton's Jack Grealish was not part of the squad that faced Burnley, with Moyes claiming that he was ill, but his return to the XI would be a welcome boost from a creativity perspective.

The Englishman will likely play alongside Tyler Dibling and Carlos Alcaraz, with the trio set to support Beto up front.

While Jarrad Branthwaite is making progress on his return from injury, fans should not expect an appearance until late January at best, and his void on Tuesday will be filled by James Tarkowski and Michael Keane.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Domínguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto

We say: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Everton

Everton have been blunt in recent weeks, and their limited output in the final third should give Dyche confidence.

Forest must use their home support if they are to take anything from Tuesday's clash, and perhaps they can bounce back from defeat against City and distance themselves from the relegation zone.

