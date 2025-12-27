West Ham 0-1 Fulham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as the Hammers suffer late agony at the London Stadium

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 17:10 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 17:24

Raul Jimenez scored a late winner as Fulham recorded a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest at the London Stadium.

Fulham's Mexican striker headed a cross from Harry Wilson into the back of the net five minutes from time to make it another frustrating afternoon for the Hammers.

The result has moved the Cottagers up into 10th spot in the Premier League table, while West Ham remain 18th, five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Every Second Media

West Ham's winless run in the Premier League has been extended to seven matches, with the Hammers remaining inside the relegation zone heading towards the end of 2025.

This was a huge match for both sides, and it did appear that the points would be shared in a goalless draw, but Fulham had other ideas, with Jimenez proving to be the match-winner.

Just two attempts were registered on target by West Ham, and their issues in the final third of the field were once again on full display at the London Stadium on Saturday.

There were once again protests from the West Ham fans on Saturday against the club's board, and relegation for the Hammers this season would be so damaging.

There is still a lot of football to be played before the end of the campaign, but West Ham do have the look of a side that could be heading down to the Championship.

WEST HAM VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Raul Jimenez goal vs. West Ham (85th minute, West Ham 0-1 Fulham)

Oh my word - agony for West Ham, as Fulham score what could prove to be the winner in the 85th minute of the match; the goal comes from Jimenez, who heads a cross from Wilson into the corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTONEE ROBINSON

© Imago / News Images

Robinson is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, and the United States international was at his best for Fulham at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old made three tackles and won two aerial duels in the capital, while he finished with a pass success rate of 93% during an excellent all-round performance.

WEST HAM VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham 44%-56% Fulham

Shots: West Ham 11-15 Fulham

Shots on target: West Ham 2-4 Fulham

Corners: West Ham 5-4 Fulham

Fouls: West Ham 8-8 Fulham

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham's final match of 2025 will be at the London Stadium on Tuesday evening, with the Hammers welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion to the capital.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva's side will open their 2026 away to Crystal Palace on January 1.