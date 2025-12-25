Fulham lineup vs. West Ham United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid fresh injury concerns

By Joshua Ojele | 25 Dec 2025 20:23

Fulham held their own to secure a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend and will wrap up their schedule for the year with a thrilling London derby against West Ham United on Saturday.

However, their preparations for the trip to the London Stadium remain clouded by doubts over the fitness of key forward Harry Wilson, who had to be forced off against Nottingham Forest last weekend.



The Welshman went into the Nottingham Forest tie in superb form, netting six goals and providing four assists in seven matches for club and country, and will be a big miss should he fail to shake off the injury before Saturday.



If that happens, Adama Traore could get the nod at the London Stadium as he seeks his first goal of the season, while Kevin will get another free shot at a start in attack, with Samuel Chukwueze among the three-man Nigerian contingent at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



With Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi on international duty, 26-year-old Jorge Cuenca should retain his role in the back four, alongside Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen and Antonee Robinson, while Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge should form the two-man midfield pivot once again.



Raul Jimenez’s winner against Nottingham Forest ended his five-game goal drought, and with Rodrigo Muniz recuperating from a hamstring injury, we expect the Mexican striker to spearhead Fulham’s attack on Saturday.



Alongside Muniz, English full-back Ryan Sessegnon has missed each of the Cottagers’ four games since coming off with a muscle injury against Manchester City on December 2, and the 25-year-old is also out of contention for this weekend’s trip to the London Stadium.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

