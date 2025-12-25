West Ham United lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with key duo ruled out

By Joshua Ojele | 25 Dec 2025 20:15 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 20:25

With El Hadji Malick Diouf at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Oliver Scarles was handed a rare start last Saturday, when West Ham United fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.



However, the Hammers have been left sweating over the fitness of the 20-year-old Englishman for Saturday's derby against Fulham after he was forced off injured midway through the second half versus Pep Guardiola’s side.



Should he fail to shake off the injury, teenage full-back Ezra Mayers will push for his debut start, having come off the bench in two of West Ham’s last three matches, while Kyle Walker-Peters should retain his role at right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on duty with Congo DR at the AFCON.



Niclas Fullkrug, who last featured in a 13-minute cameo against Liverpool on November 30, has been heavily linked with a January exit, and the 32-year-old is out of contention for Saturday’s tie due to injury.



Soungoutou Magassa was handed his sixth Premier League start by Nuno Espirito Santo against Man City last weekend and should team up with Matheus Fernandes and Freddie Potts at the centre of the park for the third straight game.



Having found the back of the net in two consecutive matches, Jarrod Bowen drew a blank against the Citizens last weekend, but the 29-year-old skipper should spearhead West Ham’s attack once again.



After being left out of West Ham’s starting side in each of the last three matches, Callum Wilson could be given the nod on Saturday, which could see Crysencio Summerville, who remains goalless after 12 league starts, sweat over his role in the XI.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Mayers; Potts, Fernandes, Magassa; Paqueta; Bowen, Wilson

