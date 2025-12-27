West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 19:14

West Ham United will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Hammers suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, while Brighton will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does West Ham vs. Brighton kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is West Ham vs. Brighton being played?

The match will take place at West Ham's home ground, the London Stadium.

West Ham have the second-worst home record in the Premier League this season, picking up just six points at the London Stadium, and they were beaten by Fulham in the stadium on Saturday.

The corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 1-1 draw in December 2024.

How to watch West Ham vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the London Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Golf for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 7.30pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

West Ham vs. Brighton: What's the story?

This is a huge match for West Ham off the back of their home defeat to Fulham.

The Hammers are down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, five points from safety, and they have lost 11 of their 18 league fixtures during a hugely disappointing campaign.

There were once again protests against the club's board from the fans before the loss to Fulham, and another defeat on Tuesday would make it a disastrous end to the year.

Brighton currently sit 12th, with the Seagulls narrowly losing at Arsenal on Saturday, and it is now five games without a victory for the team in the Premier League.

As a result, there will also be pressure on Fabian Hurzeler's side to pick up a positive result here.