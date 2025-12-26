West Ham transfer news: Paqueta dilemma and relegation battle - Hammers' 'January plans' revealed

By Axel Clody | 26 Dec 2025 06:25

In crisis on and off the pitch, the London club need to act in the market to avoid the drop, but past mistakes weigh against them

West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City was just another chapter in a season that is dangerously heading towards disaster. According to English newspaper The Telegraph, behind the scenes, the atmosphere after the match was one of tension and finger-pointing.

Messages circulated among directors and those close to the club questioning the quality of the squad and the lack of clarity regarding the plan for the January transfer window.

There is also internal criticism of Nuno Espirito Santo's management. Part of the hierarchy believe the manager has not been assertive enough in defining priorities in the market, while the other side argues that Nuno took over knowing he was inheriting an ageing and poorly balanced squad – and that he should have extracted more.

And the numbers reinforce the alarm: after 17 matchdays, the club have 13 points – fewer than they had in the 2010-11 season, when they were relegated. The transfer window must now be about survival.

Paqueta's role in West Ham's market plans

© Imago

The fear of a "sleepwalking into relegation" has regained strength among supporters. The West Ham Supporters' Advisory Board, which represents around 25,000 people, recently reaffirmed its vote of no confidence against the club's leadership, citing a sporting crisis, managerial instability and worrying financial prospects. Comparisons with 2003, when the club went down believing they were "too good to go down", have become frequent.

The big problem now is how far West Ham can go in the market. The club are operating at the limit of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules, which could force sales or loans before new arrivals. The board insist that money will be found, because relegation is considered unthinkable.

Lucas Paqueta emerges as the most valuable asset, but Nuno does not want to lose the Brazilian, whom he considers the best player in the squad. Internally, there is also a perception that Paqueta "owes" the club a stable season after the impact of the betting case – from which he was ultimately cleared, but which affected his performances.

Paqueta has made 16 appearances this season with four goals scored so far. Although slow, it is a more promising start than last campaign, when he scored just five times and provided no assists in 36 matches.

Another point of attention is the possible involvement of Jorge Mendes, an agent close to Nuno, and the degree of influence that co-chairman David Sullivan will have in negotiations.

Uncertain targets and old problems that keep returning

© Imago

In attack, West Ham return to the market in search of a striker – an almost chronic need. Since 2010, the club have signed more than 50 forwards and spent over £300m without finding a lasting solution.

Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves appeals to Nuno, but the high cost and competition from Crystal Palace make the deal unlikely. Ellis Simms of Coventry is seen as an alternative, although prising him away from the Championship will be difficult.

Recent failures reinforce the diagnosis of ill-judged signings. The midfield lacks physical presence, and the gamble on Niclas Fullkrug, now on loan at Milan to ease the wage bill, symbolises planning disconnected from Premier League demands.

The defence is also a concern. West Ham have kept just one clean sheet all season, and a centre-back has become a priority. Nuno does not fully trust Igor Julio, while Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman, signed for hefty fees, have yet to provide security.

Also on the radar is Adama Traore of Fulham, in a possible deal involving the loan of Luis Guilherme, another expensive signing who has failed to get going. In November, Trivela reported that the young Brazilian could leave the club in January to seek playing time and that there is interest in the former Palmeiras man.

This article was originally published on Trivela.