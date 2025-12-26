AFCON 2025: Ten barmy predictions for the tournament in Morocco

By Axel Clody | 26 Dec 2025 06:53

With AFCON 2025 now in full swing, we indulge in the game of the ten wildest predictions that could come true during this 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Statements to be taken more or less seriously.

Hakimi's free-kick against Algeria wins AFCON for Morocco

18th January. Rabat. Morocco face Algeria in the derby that so many supporters dreamed of in this AFCON final. With the score at 1-1 and the match heading straight for extra time, the Atlas Lions captain breaks the deadlock with a superb trademark free-kick that nestles into Luca Zidane's top corner in the 88th minute, finally delivering Morocco's second star amid wild celebrations.

A hypothetical scenario. But simply being able to imagine it already represents a small victory for Hakimi, who should be fit to play progressively during this home AFCON. That was far from guaranteed when the African Ballon d'Or winner's left ankle was struck by Luis Diaz's horror tackle on 4th November.

Evann Guessand finishes as AFCON top scorer

Struggling since his arrival at Aston Villa (two goals in 13 matches) and far from the expected output with the Ivory Coast national team (two goals in 15 caps), Evann Guessand was not supposed to be travelling to Morocco. Sebastien Haller's withdrawal changed that, and the former Nice man, placed among the reserves, was called up as reinforcement.

Competing with Bayo Vakoun and Jean-Philippe Krasso for a starting spot up front, Guessand has an unexpected chance to finally earn his place with the Elephants. Like Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue at the last edition, the AFCON top scorer is rarely the one you expect. So why not Guessand?

Mahrez will (again) end AFCON on the bench

Disappointing at the last AFCON, Riyad Mahrez ended up starting the final decisive match on the bench. In recent months, the Al-Ahli winger has continued to blow hot and cold with the national team. At 34, the Algeria captain will start this AFCON, his last, as a starter. But, faced with competition from Anis Hadj-Moussa, who was decisive in the last match against Saudi Arabia (2-0), there is no guarantee he will retain that status as the tournament progresses, even though Mahrez has sought to reassure everyone about his fitness before AFCON.

Cameroon will finish 3rd in their group

Drawn against Gabon, Ivory Coast and Mozambique, Cameroon have been handed a particularly tough Group F. By doing without a talent like Andre Onana and dressing room leaders such as Vincent Aboubakar and Michael Ngadeu, new coach David Pagou, appointed only in early December, has taken big risks.

Also deprived of Zambo Anguissa through injury, these Indomitable Lions seem to be heading into the unknown. It is not a stretch to imagine them finishing behind the Ivorian holders and a fearless Gabon side...

Half of the matches will be sold out

AFCON is the great celebration of African football and offers an unmatched atmosphere. But we also know that some matches take place at each edition in front of sparse crowds.

While fixtures like Uganda vs Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan may struggle to find an audience, the historic milestone of one million tickets sold was already reached before the competition even began. Morocco's matches, Algeria's matches and the clash between Ivory Coast and Cameroon are already announced as sold out, and they should not be the only ones.

A local coach will be crowned again

After Djamel Belmadi (2019), Aliou Cisse (2021) and Emerse Fae (2023), a local coach could win AFCON for the fourth consecutive time. Walid Regragui (Morocco), Pape Thiaw (Senegal) and Hossam Hassan (Egypt) all manage some of the big favourites at this AFCON and all have the look of winners about them.

We will have the traditional bonus dispute

What would an AFCON be without its usual bonus dispute? Comoros, where the bonus issue disrupted preparations, Mali, whose Federation management is highly criticised, Nigeria, where coach Eric Chelle is owed several months of unpaid wages, and Gabon, who had their bonus crisis in October, are all potential candidates in this unenviable casting call.

Ibrahim Maza MVP of AFCON 2025

Over the past two months, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has truly been moving to another level, both at club level and with the Algerian national team.

Increasingly important in his teams' play, technically refined and above all decisive (three goals and four assists in his last eleven club matches), Ibrahim Maza could be the breakout star of this AFCON and the successor to Ismael Bennacer, who was crowned MVP at the 2019 edition.

DR Congo and Nigeria will settle it on the pitch

Last month, DR Congo eliminated Nigeria in the African World Cup 2026 play-off final (1-1, 3-4 on penalties). The Super Eagles have not digested this humiliation and have filed an appeal with FIFA accusing the Leopards of fielding several supposedly ineligible players, which has caused much ink to flow in DR Congo.

If one team finishes first in their group and the other second, the showdown between the two new rivals could take place on the pitch, in the quarter-finals on 9th or 10th January.

We will finally find out who put oil on Zaha's rice

Not selected for the last victorious AFCON, Wilfried Zaha was reportedly sanctioned, according to rumour, because he complained about the excessive amount of oil on the rice served during team meals, which gave rise to a now-famous song in Ivory Coast.

Recalled to everyone's surprise for this AFCON 2025 after two years away from the national team, the Charlotte FC winger has the chance to set the record straight on the pitch. But whatever you do, do not ask him who put oil on his rice – that question tends to wind him up...

