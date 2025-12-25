West Ham vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Joshua Ojele | 25 Dec 2025 17:40

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 111

West Ham United wins: 52

Draws: 25

Fulham wins: 34

West Ham United and Fulham have met each other a total of 111 times across all competitions, with the Hammers comfortably leading the head-to-head record with 52 victories, compared to Fulham’s 34 wins.

The rivalry kicked off with the Hammers picking up three wins from their first three encounters, including a 2-1 victory in their very first encounter in the Southern League Second Division back in December 1898, before Fulham posted their first win, which came in the

This came in the FA Cup intermediate round on December 12, 1903, when the Cottagers held on to see out a 1-0 victory, and their next win would come two years later, when they beat West Ham by the same scoreline in the Southern League First Division.

The first-ever Premier League meeting between the two teams came in November 2001, when Fulham ran out 2-0 winners at Upton Park thanks to goals in either half from Sylvain Legwinski and Steed Malbranque.

However, West Ham would go unbeaten in each of their subsequent 12 top-flight games against the Cottagers, picking up eight wins and four draws between April 2002 and May 2010, when they narrowly lost 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

One of the most notable meetings between West Ham and Fulham came in the 1975 FA Cup final, with Alan Taylor netting two quick-fire goals in the second half to fire the Hammers to a 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium.

Last season, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men avoided defeat in both home and away games against Fulham in the Premier League, playing out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in September 2024, before picking up a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium in the return fixture on January 14.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 14, 2025: West Ham United 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2024: Fulham 1-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2024: West Ham United 0-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2023: Fulham 5-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Fulham 0-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2022: Fulham 1-1 West Ham United (Club Friendlies 1)

Oct 09, 2022: West Ham United 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2021: Fulham 0-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2020: West Ham United 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jul 27, 2019: Fulham 0-1 West Ham United (Pre-Season Friendlies)

Feb 22, 2019: West Ham United 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2018: Fulham 0-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Jul 20, 2017: West Ham United 2-1 Fulham (Pre-Season Friendlies)

Jan 01, 2014: Fulham 2-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2013: West Ham United 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2013: Fulham 3-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2012: West Ham United 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2010: Fulham 1-3 West Ham United (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2010: West Ham United 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

May 02, 2010: Fulham 3-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

