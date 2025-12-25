Premier League Gameweek 18
West Ham
Dec 27, 2025 3.00pm
Fulham

Team News: West Ham United vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

West Ham United vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Focus Images

Their first outing post-Christmas sees West Ham United and Fulham renew their rivalry in the heated London derby when they go head-to-head in round 18 of the Premier League on Saturday.

While Fulham will be out to secure three straight league wins for the first time since January 2023, the Hammers know dropped points here will see them go into the new year in the bottom three, and Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM UNITED vs. FULHAM

West Ham United

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Niclas Fulkrung (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Mayers; Potts, Fernandes, Magassa; Paqueta; Bowen, Wilson

Fulham

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (muscle), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

West Ham United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe