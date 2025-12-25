Team News: West Ham United vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Joshua Ojele | 25 Dec 2025 21:15 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 21:16

Their first outing post-Christmas sees West Ham United and Fulham renew their rivalry in the heated London derby when they go head-to-head in round 18 of the Premier League on Saturday.



While Fulham will be out to secure three straight league wins for the first time since January 2023, the Hammers know dropped points here will see them go into the new year in the bottom three, and Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM UNITED vs. FULHAM

West Ham United

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Niclas Fulkrung (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Mayers; Potts, Fernandes, Magassa; Paqueta; Bowen, Wilson

Fulham

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (muscle), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez