Burnley 0-0 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Scott Parker bolsters relegation battle with Premier League point

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 17:21 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 19:07

Relegation-threatened Burnley took another small step forward in their fight for Premier League survival in a 0-0 draw with Everton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets came into this game hoping to build on their comeback draw against Bournemouth last time out, but while they were arguably the better side in the first half, they failed to produce a single shot on target in the opening 45.

In fact, the biggest chance of the first period went the Toffees' way, when some fine work from Tyler Dibling resulted in a cross that flashed just beyond Beto, though the game had a quiet beginning overall.

Scott Parker's side mustered some gusto after the interval and generated a slew of shots within the first 15 minutes of the second half, but when a huge chance worth 0.6 xG fell to Jacob Bruun Larsen, the forward was found lacking and hit over the bar.

Even if they also missed their opportunities, David Moyes's visitors at least made sure to test Martin Dubravka on numerous occasions, including when Beto should have scored from the edge of the six-yard box around the hour mark.

However, while both teams continued to progress the ball well, neither were able to make their chances count and break the deadlock, leaving everyone involved frustrated with a point.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Action Plus

It took Burnley 86 minutes to hit the target against Bournemouth last weekend, and though the Clarets had a commendable 16 shots (1.65 xG) this time around, all of them were off the mark.

Once again, Parker's side were the better team for large spells, but unless they can improve their conversion rate, then they will continue to falter in the bottom three.

That being said, the hosts will take some confidence from the fact that they kept their first clean sheet in 10 games, a run going back to their 2-0 win over Leeds United on October 18.

As things stand, Burnley sit 19th in the Premier League, where their tally of 12 points has them six behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Everton were in excellent form heading into mid-December, having triumphed in four of their five outings prior to facing Chelsea two weeks ago, but they are now on a three-game winless run.

Before this match, it was perhaps understandable that the Toffees were beaten by Chelsea and Arsenal - failing to score in either contest - but it is apparent after blanking against one of the division's favourites for relegation that Moyes has an offensive issue to fix.

BURNLEY VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

57th min: Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) big chance missed

Amidst a spell of Burnley pressure, Bruun Larsen breaks through in the Everton box, though he skies his gilt-edged opportunity from around the penalty spot.

63rd min: Martin Dubravka (Burnley) great save

© Imago / Sportimage

Moyes's men should be ahead!

After absorbing the Clarets' onslaught, Everton work the ball up to Beto, who lets it run across his body and fires towards Dubravka's goal from the edge of the six-yard box, but the goalkeeper gets down to make an impressive stop.

90+6 mins: Martin Dubravka (Burnley) save

© Imago / Every Second Media

Vitaliy Mykolenko swings a cross in for one last Everton chance, but Jake O'Brien is unable to guide his header beyond Dubravka, who makes the save, collecting the ball and another point for Burnley in the process.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARTIN DUBRAVKA

© Imago / News Images

In a game of few chances, Burnley goalkeeper Dubravka was key to securing what could be an important result for the Clarets.

The shot-stopper denied Everton six times on Saturday, including an impressive close-range save against Beto's strike midway through the second half.

BURNLEY VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 55%-45% Everton

Shots: Burnley 16-15 Everton

Shots on target: Burnley 0-6 Everton

Corners: Burnley 7-5 Everton

Fouls: Burnley 8-8 Everton

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley will welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor on Tuesday evening, while Everton will make the trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on the same day.