Burnley vs. Tottenham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 18:54

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 126

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 56

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley have played against each other a total of 126 times across all competitions, including their very first encounter all the way back in 1906 - a 2-0 FA Cup triumph for the capital club.

That was the first of 56 wins Spurs have picked up in this fixture, although Burnley are not all that far behind with 42 successes of their own, and the two clubs have played out 28 draws down the years.

However, the bulk of the Clarets' successes came during the 20th century, and Tottenham have unsurprisingly dominated this fixture in more recent times, earning eight victories from their last nine head-to-heads with the Lancashire club after a convincing 3-0 win on the opening day of the 2025-26 season.

The Lilywhites are now on a five-match victorious streak against Burnley, whom they dispatched 2-1 during the closing stages of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, a result that sent the Clarets crashing back down to the second tier.

Tottenham had also stridden to a 5-2 thumping of Burnley at Turf Moor earlier that season - as well as a 1-0 triumph in the FA Cup - and their last reverse at the hands of the Clarets came under Antonio Conte in February 2022.

Burnley also got the better of Spurs at home in February 2019 and May 2010, but the Clarets have never beaten Tottenham on their travels in the Premier League, losing eight of nine such fixtures and drawing the other.

Outside of league action, Burnley and Tottenham memorably contested the 1962 FA Cup final - where Spurs defended their title courtesy of a 3-1 success - and the 2008-09 EFL Cup semi-finals, where a second-leg Clarets comeback was for nought in a 6-4 defeat.

Among the documented scorers in this fixture, no man enjoyed Tottenham vs. Burnley more than Jimmy Greaves, who found the back of the net 15 times in games between the Lilywhites and the Clarets.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 16, 2025: Tottenham 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 05, 2024: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley (FA Cup)

Sep 02, 2023: Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

May 15, 2022: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2022: Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2021: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

Feb 28, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2020: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2020: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2019: Burnley 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2018: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2017: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2017: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2017: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2016: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2015: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2015: Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Burnley (FA Cup)

Jan 05, 2015: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup)

