Team News: Burnley vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Anthony Nolan | 29 Dec 2025 19:30 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 19:30

Relegation-threatened Burnley will be desperate to end 2025 on a positive note when they welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor as part of Tuesday's Premier League action.

Scott Parker's 19th-placed Clarets come into this game on the back of consecutive draws - 1-1 against Bournemouth and 0-0 against Everton - and will be hoping to reduce the deficit to Nottingham Forest in 17th.

As for Eddie Howe's Magpies, they have struggled on the road in 2025-26, winning just once in the league away from St James' Park, and the visitors will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 Boxing Day defeat against Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Burnley and Newcastle.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (strain), Zeki Amdouni (ACL), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (knock), Joe Worrall (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Dan Burn (rib), Emil Krafth (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), Tino Livramento (knee), Anthony Elanga (knock), William Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon