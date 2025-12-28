Newcastle United lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Eddie Howe deals with defensive injury crisis

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 06:34

A depleted Newcastle will need to find a way to stay solid at the back when they round off their 2025 by travelling to take on relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe is set to be without his senior options at right-back on Tuesday, as Tino Livramento and Kieran Tripper are sidelined with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

The duo are likely to be back in contention in January, but natural midfielder Lewis Miley is expected to continue out of position on the right of the Magpies' defence.

Newcastle are also missing a slew of players at centre-half, with Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman working their way back to full fitness following injury layoffs of their own.

However, Malick Thiaw and Fabian Schar should be on hand to start in their place in midweek, hoping to keep a clean sheet for the first time in 12 games.

At the opposite end of the pitch, winger Anthony Elanga is dealing with a knock and will be unavailable as a result, while striker William Osula is closing in on a return from an ankle problem.

In their absence, Nick Woltemade should continue at centre-forward, supported from out wide by Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

