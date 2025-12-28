Burnley lineup vs. Newcastle United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott Parker faces Josh Cullen decision

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 23:57 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 06:33

Burnley will need to find solutions in the backline and in the centre of the park when they welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor on Tuesday for their final Premier League clash of 2025.

After midfielder Josh Cullen was forced off through injury during his side's 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday, Scott Parker has a decision to make about who should partner Lesley Ugochukwu.

The most likely answer is that Florentino Luis could start in the Clarets' engine room, as Hannibal Mejbri is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Benfica loanee's defensive nous may be vital against the Magpies' physical midfield.

Further back, Burnley are missing centre-backs Jordan Beyer and Axel Tuanzebe, with the former recovering from a knee injury and the latter on international duty at AFCON.

Fellow centre-halves Joe Worrall and Maxime Esteve are also doubts, adding to Parker's defensive dilemma.

However, a back three of Josh Laurent, Hjalmar Ekdal and Bashir Humphreys earned the club's first clean sheet in 10 games against the Toffees, and they look set to continue on Tuesday.

Up top, Armando Broja could be given another chance as part of a frontline featuring Marcus Edwards and Jacob Bruun Larsen, while Lyle Foster is participating in AFCON.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen

