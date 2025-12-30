Burnley 1-3 Newcastle Utd: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Clarets live to regret sluggish start

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Dec 2025 21:31 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 21:33

Newcastle United signed off 2025 with a much-needed 2-1 away victory over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United raced into a 2-0 lead in just seven minutes thanks to goals from Joelinton and Yoane Wissa, but Burnley responded well to pull one back through Josh Laurent, and the Clarets were narrowly denied an equaliser just before half-time as Marcus Edwards' strike was cleared off the line.

Burnley picked up where they left off from the restart, dominating the play as they pressed for an equaliser, but the Clarets lived to regret a mass of missed chances as Newcastle United held onto their lead and eventually sealed the win with a late goal from Bruno Guimaraes, allowing the Magpies to escape Turf Moor with three points in hand.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle United have faced real struggles away from home this season, and while they were able to scrape a win against relegation-threatened Burnley, Eddie Howe is unlikely to be pleased with the level of performance on display tonight.

That is especially the case given the scintillating start to the match by the Magpies, who burst into a 2-0 lead after just seven minutes, and they really should have taken control of the game from then on and marched to a significant win.

However, Newcastle instead allowed Burnley to work their way back into the match, eventually equalising through Laurent before dominating much of the next hour of football, with the Magpies limited to rare counters forward.

Ultimately, the win is all that matters for Newcastle, who end 2025 by claiming just their second away win of the 2025-26 season, and Howe will be hoping his team can put their struggles behind them and build on this result in the new year.

As for Burnley, Scott Parker will be furious with the sluggish start to the match from his side, as the two quickfire goals they conceded proved to be decisive, with the Clarets unable to force their way back into the game.

Outside of the miserable opening seven minutes, Burnley were undoubtedly the better side, dominating possession, creating a mass of chances and being fully deserving of at least a draw, but it was not to be.

The manager will be able to take plenty of positives from the performance and response to going 2-0 behind, but results also have to improve in the new year if Burnley are to avoid an immediate relegation back into the Championship.

BURNLEY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Joelinton goal vs. Burnley (2nd min, Burnley 0-1 Newcastle United)

Joelinton scores for Newcastle after just ONE minute! ? pic.twitter.com/pQahSwxTPs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Joelinton fires Newcastle ahead after just a minute played!

Anthony Gordon has the ball on the left wing, cuts onto his right foot and feints to cross, brilliantly chopping past Kyle Walker onto his left foot.

Gordon fires in a left-footed delivery, finding Joelinton just outside the six-yard box, and the midfielder superbly fires a left-foot volley across goal and into the far corner.

Yoane Wissa goal vs. Burnley (7th min, Burnley 0-2 Newcastle United)

First Premier League start for Newcastle, first Premier League goal for the Magpies...



Yoane Wissa! ? pic.twitter.com/niauv6EcKk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Wissa makes it two to Newcastle in just seven minutes!

Joelinton steals the ball from Maxime Esteve inside the Burnley box, setting up Harvey Barnes to strike towards goal, but Martin Dubravka does well to stop the shot.

Bruno Guimaraes is fastest to the loose ball and plays it to Wissa, whose first shot is blocked off the line, but the striker's second is smashed into the roof of the net.

Josh Laurent goal vs. Newcastle United (23rd min, Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United)

Josh Laurent fires in a brilliant volley for Burnley! ? pic.twitter.com/BCeLzJMeDW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Burnley have one back - that is a brilliant hit from Laurent!

Burnley work the ball to Lucas Pires outside the box to strike, but the shot is blocked and bounces back to Pires to deliver a cross into the box.

The looping delivery is flicked on by Armando Broja to Laurent, and the midfielder fires a stunning volley across goal and into the bottom left corner.

Bruno Guimaraes goal vs. Burnley (93rd min, Burnley 1-3 Newcastle United)

A defensive disaster for Burnley as Bruno pounces to score! ? pic.twitter.com/wGzYxORdMT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Guimaraes seals the win for Newcastle in the final minutes!

Sandro Tonali plays a searching ball behind the Burnley defence that should be easily dealt with, but Hjalmar Ekdal and Dubravka make a mess of.

The goalkeeper slips and pokes the ball right to Guimaraes, who lifts the ball over Dubravka and into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOELINTON

Joelinton helped Newcastle United get off to a flying start as the midfielder brilliantly scored after just a minute, and the Brazilian proved to be crucial to the eventual victory.

The midfielder was an imposing figure for the Magpies at both ends of the pitch, creating more chances than any player on the pitch (four), while also winning the most duels of any player (10).

BURNLEY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 49%-51% Newcastle United

Shots: Burnley 15-20 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Burnley 4-9 Newcastle United

Corners: Burnley 3-4 Newcastle United

Fouls: Burnley 9-3 Newcastle United

BEST STATS

65 - Joelinton's opener after just 65 seconds is the quickest goal Burnley have conceded in a Premier League match. Flattener. pic.twitter.com/kDm4jUH75y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2025

Armando Broja has been directly involved in two goals across his last three Premier League games (one goal, one assist), as many contributions as in his previous 47 appearances in the competition. ?️#BURNEW pic.twitter.com/c7p35LEiu3 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 30, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley will hope to put their struggles at the end of 2025 behind them by claiming a victory in their opening match of 2026, when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will aim to carry the momentum from today's victory into their 2026 opener against Crystal Palace at St James' Park.