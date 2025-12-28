Preview: Burnley vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 23:44 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 05:44

Hoping to end 2025 on a positive note in the Premier League, relegation-battlers Burnley will welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The Clarets are without a win since late October, though the Magpies have struggled on the road this season.

Match preview

Scott Parker's Burnley endured a dire seven-game losing streak that ran throughout November and the majority of this month, but the club will be feeling more optimistic after consecutive draws ahead of this clash.

The Clarets followed up their 1-1 stalemate with Bournemouth on December 20 by collecting another point in a goalless draw with Everton on Saturday, marking their first clean sheet in 10 outings.

That draw saw Parker's side reduce the deficit to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to five points, though they remain 19th in the top flight with a meagre tally of 12 for the time being.

Burnley will be keen to build on their recent improvements, fully aware of Newcastle's trouble away from home, but they will need to solve their own attacking issues in order to capitalise.

The Clarets took until the 86th minute to register a shot on target during their draw with Bournemouth, and failed to test Jordan Pickford even once when facing the Toffees, despite mustering 16 shots.

If the hosts can secure their first victory since they beat relegation favourites Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 back in October, then fans will head into the new year with renewed confidence, though another defeat could see them fall a worrying eight points adrift of safety.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's Newcastle are capable of besting any team on their day, but consistency has been a problem in 2025-26, and they come into this clash having triumphed in just one of their last five games, losing two and drawing two.

On Boxing Day, the Magpies were downed 1-0 by Manchester United, taking their winless run in the Premier League to three matches.

That latest disappointment left Howe's men 14th in the table, where their 23-point total sees them 10 clear of the bottom three but nine short of the top four as the campaign's halfway mark approaches.

However, fans' hopes will be bolstered by the fact that Newcastle got the better of Burnley earlier this month in a 2-1 victory at St James' Park on December 6, and the club will feel that this contest represents a golden opportunity to get back on track.

Adding to the Magpies' motivations will be the potential to end 2025 in the top half, given that they sit within striking distance of 10th-placed Fulham, ninth-placed Crystal Palace and eighth-placed Brentford, but with just a single league win on the road this season, supporters will make the trip with caution.

Burnley Premier League form:

Newcastle United Premier League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Burnley are looking light in defence due to a combination of injury woes and international commitments, with Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Axel Tuanzebe unavailable, while centre-halves Maxime Esteve and Joe Worrall are doubts.

With that in mind, expect to see Josh Laurent, Hjalmar Ekdal and Bashir Humphreys continue in a back three, flanked by wing-backs Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires.

The Clarets will be forced into a change in the centre of the park after Josh Cullen suffered a knee injury against Everton, though Florentino Luis should be on hand to join Lesley Ugochukwu in midfield.

As for Newcastle, they are arguably even more impacted in defence as all of Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Tino Livramento are ruled out of this clash through injury.

The Magpies are hoping to have the majority of their injured stars back in January, but Howe is likely to use Lewis Miley as an auxiliary right-back in the meantime, starting the youngster alongside Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall.

At the opposite end of the pitch, winger Anthony Elanga and striker William Osula are working their way back from a knock and an ankle issue respectively, so Nick Woltemade is set to be supported by Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy on Tuesday.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

We say: Burnley 1-1 Newcastle United

Burnley may be languishing in the relegation zone, but their performances have often been better than results suggest.

However, unless they can solve their finishing problems, then they are unlikely to be able to take full advantage of Newcastle's struggles away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.