Wolverhampton Wanderers fought hard but were ultimately heartbroken as Burnley beat them 3-2 at Molineux in a five-goal Premier League thriller on Sunday afternoon.

It seemed destined that Wolves were going to complete the set by losing to all three promoted teams when Zian Flemming produced a fantastic volley to open the scoring for the Clarets, before going on to add another by the 30-minute mark.

The striker's second was controversial, however, as he was seen to pull Wolves defender Santiago Bueno to the ground on his way to goal, though it was checked and cleared by VAR, and the Premier League clarified that the officials deemed both players to be guilty of engaging in the pulling.

In any case, Vitor Pereira's men did not give up and it was Bueno that earned the Old Gold a penalty when he was fouled by Josh Cullen, allowing talismanic centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen to reduce the deficit from 12 yards.

The hosts then sprang into life and found a leveller courtesy of Marshall Munetsi, who headed home in first-half stoppage time after some fine work from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ladislav Krejci.

In the second 45, Wolves continued to apply pressure in search of a winner, but while Jhon Arias struck the bar and the likes of Bellegarde forced saves from Martin Dubravka, it was Burnley's Lyle Foster that snatched all three points for the visitors in the dying moments.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Wolves may be stuck at the bottom of the Premier League awaiting their first top-flight win of the season, but they have provably been competitive in matches, and hope remains for the club to avoid the drop.

In 2024-25 under Gary O'Neil, Wolves had one point from their first eight games and survived, and with two from nine this time around, fans will be looking to Pereira to repeat the turnaround that saved them last term.

That being said, the Old Gold have now lost to all three promoted teams in 2025-26, and they will have to turn good performances into points against their demotion rivals going forward.

In better news, Strand Larsen captained the team on Sunday and scored his first league goal of the season, and if he can stay fit, then he will be vital.

As for Burnley, Fleming's brace at the weekend was made up of his first Premier League goals, both of which were assisted by Quilindschy Hartman, and the link up between the two Dutchmen could be key to Parker's side's fight for survival.

The Clarets have also now triumphed in back-to-back league games for the first time this season - Burnley beat Leeds United 2-0 last Saturday - impressively drawing a line under their six-game winless run between late August and early October that featured five defeats.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

Zian Flemming goal vs. Wolves (14th min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Burnley)



Hartman looks up from the left-hand touchline just within his own half and picks out Flemming with a great diagonal pass that allows the striker to guide home a brilliant first-time side-footed volley into the bottom-left corner.

Zian Flemming goal vs. Wolves (30th min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Burnley)

Cullen finds space on the ball 35-yards out and lofts a pass over the Wolves defence to Hartman on the left-hand side of the area, where the left-back plays a first-time ball to Flemming to tap home from close range.

Some may feel that the striker fouls Old Gold centre-back Bueno on his way to finish the move, but the goal stands.

Jorgen Strand Larsen goal vs. Burnley (42nd min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Burnley)



Bueno blindsides Burnley's Cullen, who fouls the Wolves man when attempting to clear the ball, and the referee points to the spot.

Strand Larsen steps up with composure and sends Dubravka the wrong way, slotting a neat strike into the bottom-right corner.

Marshall Munetsi goal vs. Burnley (45+4 mins, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Burnley)



Bellegarde dribbles at Hartman on the right wing, eventually making his way to the edge of the Burnley box thanks to some great balance and trickery.

From there, he crosses to Krejci at the back post, and the defender stretches to volley the ball back across the goal to Munetsi, who reacts quickly to jump and head in the equaliser.

Lyle Foster goal vs. Wolves (90+5 mins, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Burnley)



The ball breaks loose to Hannibal Mejbri in the closing seconds of the game, and the midfielder drives towards the Wolves box before playing Foster through on goal, and the forward directs a deft finish beyond an onrushing Sam Johnstone to win the match!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ZIAN FLEMMING

The Burnley striker hit an impressive first-half brace to open his Premier League account, while also providing an out ball for the visitors, winning the most duels of any player on the pitch (14) and being fouled more than anyone else (six times).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolverhampton Wanderers 57%-43% Burnley

Shots: Wolverhampton Wanderers 15-11 Burnley

Shots on target: Wolverhampton Wanderers 7-7 Burnley

Corners: Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 Burnley

Fouls: Wolverhampton Wanderers 12-7 Burnley

WHAT NEXT?

Wolves will welcome Chelsea to Molineux for an EFL Cup clash on Wednesday, while Burnley will host league-leaders Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday.



