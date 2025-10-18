Loum Tchaouna scored one of the goals of the season as Burnley powered to their second Premier League victory, beating Leeds United 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets gave their opponents a lesson in finishing after converting two of their three shots on target as they ended their six-match winless run across all competitions.

The hosts went ahead in the 18th minute after Lesley Ugochukwu capitalised on a quality ball from Kyle Walker before heading the ball past Karl Darlow, scoring his second goal in as many Premier League outings.

Leeds dominated proceedings, boasting almost 70% possession and producing 19 shots, though they lacked a clinical edge up front and squandered a host of opportunities.

Burnley kept their rivals at bay before extending their lead through Tchaouna, who scored a goal-of-the-season contender, finding the back of the net with an almighty rocket from 25 yards out.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Leeds went into the international break on the back of some promising performances, though any momentum they built during that time has seemingly disappeared following their loss at Turf Moor.

Daniel Farke’s men had no problem creating goalscoring opportunities, though they are clearly struggling when it comes to converting them into goals. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a particularly slow day at the office, firing all four of his attempts off target.

Burnley, on the other hand, will be thrilled with the result, considering they are trying to turn Turf Moor into a fortress – an important aspect of their survival strategy this season.

The Clarets have now picked up seven points from their four Premier League matches at home, with Liverpool being the only team to prevail at the ground back in mid-September.

While it is much too early to call this game a six-pointer, the three points won by Burnley could go a long way come the end of the season.

BURNLEY VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLE WALKER

The experienced Kyle Walker enjoyed a tremendous performance – arguably his best outing since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

The former Man City man not only produced a brilliant assist for the opening goal but also completed 30 of his 36 passes, won all of his aerial duels and also came up with seven clearances.

BURNLEY VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 31% - 69% Leeds United

Shots: Burnley 4 – 19 Leeds United

Shorts on target: Burnley 3 – 4 Leeds United

Corners: Burnley 1 – 5 Leeds United

Fouls: Burnley 10 – 7 Leeds United

BEST STATS



FT: Burnley 2-0 Leeds Burnley move out of the relegation places and into 17th. #BURLEE pic.twitter.com/ziOGgkafCw

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley will now be looking to move further away from the bottom three when they travel to Wolverhampton next Sunday.

Leeds, on the other hand, will be looking for a return to winning ways when the Yorkshire outfit host West Ham at Elland Road.



