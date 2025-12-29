Liverpool's Ayase Ueda transfer stance 'revealed' following Alexander Isak injury

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 13:28

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda despite being a striker down following Alexander Isak's injury.

Isak sustained a serious leg injury in the process of scoring in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on December 20.

The Sweden international has since undergone surgery and now faces months of rehabilitation.

With Liverpool without one of its main forward options, there has been some speculation about whether they could delve into the transfer market to recruit a stopgap solution.

© Iconsport

Liverpool's Ueda stance revealed

Ueda has been mooted as a possible target - a player that Arne Slot knows well from his time as Feyenoord boss.

The 27-year-old has been in electric form this season, having scored 18 goals in 17 Eredivisie appearances.

However, according to 1908.nl, via Sports Witness, Liverpool have no concrete interest in signing the Japan international in January.

The report claims that Feyenoord have 'no reason to fear' losing a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

There has been no approach from Liverpool, who appear to be looking elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which attackers are on Liverpool's radar?

Liverpool appear to be focusing on their pursuit of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, whose £65m release clause will become active in the January window.

Manchester City are believed to be leading the race, but the Reds have not given up hope of landing the Ghana international.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also considering whether to make a surprise loan bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos to help cover Isak's absence.