Antoine Semenyo transfer news: 'Decisive' day 'revealed' as Manchester City aim to fend of Liverpool interest in January

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 23:02 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 23:19

January 1 is seen as the decisive day in the future of Antoine Semenyo, who is said to be at the centre of a battle between Manchester City and Liverpool, the latest report has claimed.

Pep Guardiola is preparing his side for their Premier League clash against Sunderland on January 1, and they will be aiming for a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

The Citizens are showing no signs of slowing down, and if reports are to be believed, they could soon activate the £65m release clause of Bournemouth winger Semenyo and strengthen their squad further.

However, Liverpool have emerged as a late contender for the 25-year-old, with the latest rumours suggesting they are wiling to battle for his signature.

The Times claim that the opening of the January transfer window on Thursday is seen as the decisive day in the race for Semenyo, and if City have not wrapped up a deal by that date, then it could indicate other interest is being considered.

© Imago

Why Semenyo should join Manchester City ahead of Liverpool

City are only two points behind first-placed Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title, and they have traditionally been stronger in the second half of seasons, so joining them could offer Semenyo a strong chance of silverware.

Guardiola has won six of the last eight titles on offer, and the manager has shown that he can consistently get the best out of attacking talent.

Wingers Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling are some of a number of wide stars to have played their best football at the Etihad, and with Semenyo approaching his prime, it could be a wise career move to learn from the City boss.

It should also be noted that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot faces an uncertain future at Anfield given his contract expires at the end of 2026-27, and with the Reds currently in fourth place, it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will still be in charge next season.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Why Manchester City transfer could be risky for Semenyo

City look like they can offer more immediate security than Liverpool, but while matters on the pitch are far less turbulent at the Etihad than at Anfield, there are significant concerns about the club's long-term future.

The Citizens are waiting to learn the outcome of the Premier League's case against them, and should the club be found guilty of breaching the division's financial rules, then they could face serious sanctions.

Punishments could be severe, including the prospect of relegation, and such a scenario would plunge the Citizens into crisis.

Semenyo will be 26 on January 7, and though he has the best part of his career ahead of him, his next move must be carefully considered if he is to make the most of his talents.