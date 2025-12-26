Manchester City transfer news: Antoine Semenyo's potential arrival could force another out in January

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Dec 2025 01:16

Manchester City's reported Antoine Semenyo chase could force one club youngster out of Pep Guardiola's side.

The Premier League contenders are believed to be the Ghana international's preference ahead of a possible move at the start of 2026, with the Bouremouth star not keen on alternatives like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Despite sitting just two points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League table, the hierarchy remain focused on further recruitment to ease the scoring burden on Erling Haaland.

However, the club's reported move for Semenyo could lead to a departure in January.

Semenyo arrival could trigger one Man City departure

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Oscar Bobb is seriously considering a move away from the Etihad Stadium during the upcoming winter window.

The Norway international has struggled to maintain a regular starting berth this term following a series of recurring fitness setbacks and the resurgent form of his teammates.

While the 22-year-old remains a highly-regarded talent within the academy the impending arrival of Semenyo appears set to further restrict his opportunities.

? Understand Oscar Bobb could leave Manchester City in January. If Semenyo deal is completed, Bobb will seriously consider his exit.



Several clubs already made approaches for Bobb, including Borussia Dortmund in the recent weeks. ?⚫️



➕? More: https://t.co/9S93UAym0o pic.twitter.com/Grq2sh7lxl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2025

Bobb has played nine times in the Premier League this season, with five coming from start, and 14 across all competitions.

Oscar Bobb: Which clubs could sign Man City youngster?

© Imago

At least two clubs, both in Europe and in the domestic league, have already expressed interest in the playmaker, with Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace said to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

A switch to the Bundesliga appears to be the most realistic option for the German side, although the player is believed to be considering a permanent move elsewhere in order to secure a key role.

With Oliver Glasner’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2026, there are now reports indicating that the Austrian is unlikely to agree an extension to remain at Selhurst Park.

Given this uncertainty, a move to South London ahead of an anticipated change in regime may not be the wisest decision.