Oliver Glasner contract update: Crystal Palace boss 'decides' Eagles future

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Dec 2025 00:34

Oliver Glasner has reportedly decided on his future at Crystal Palace, where his contract runs until 2026.

The Austrian led the Eagles to their first major trophy in May 2025 by defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, followed by a victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Despite these triumphs on the pitch, the atmosphere behind the scenes has been tainted by ongoing speculation about the long-term future of their Austrian manager.

Glasner has often expressed his desire for increased investment in the squad to sustain the club's growth and compete on multiple fronts.

Glasner decides against renewing his contract at Selhurst Park

© Imago

According to Fabrizio Romano, Glasner has chosen not to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park and plans to let his current deal run out in June 2026.

The club hierarchy are believed to be keen to secure the 51-year-old on a long-term basis; however, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss is said to be seeking a new challenge.

It is understood that he has already rejected two extension offers over the past six months as he considers his options.

Although there have been complaints about the club's lack of investment, Glasner's team currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Palace reportedly prepare contingency Glasner plans

© Imago / Mark Pain

Reports suggest that Palace have compiled a shortlist of potential successors for the 2026-27 season, in anticipation of Glasner's exit.

Despite the likely transition, the current manager remains fully committed to finishing the season strongly and has requested further reinforcements during the January transfer window to strengthen his injury-hit squad.

It remains to be seen, however, if the club will sanction deals for a manager who is almost ready to leave in a few months.

Such an approach could leave them in a difficult position if Glasner departs and the new appointment has different ideas about transfer strategy.