Premier League Gameweek 18
Crystal Palace
Dec 28, 2025 4.30pm
Spurs

Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Crystal Palace clash: Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons latest

By | , Last updated:

Kulusevski and Simons latest: Spurs injury & suspension list for Palace clash
© Imago / Every Second Media

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat when they travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Spurs come into the clash in 14th place with just 22 points after 17 matchweeks, and the club's poor form has fuelled scrutiny on boss Thomas Frank.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their contest against Palace.

James Maddison

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August, and the Englishman is targeting a return to action during next year's pre-season.

Dominic Solanke

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Solanke underwent ankle surgery at the end of September, and though he was reportedly close to a return, Frank has been vague about when the striker could make his comeback, though he has ruled him out of Sunday's match.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is still recovering from a knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season, and a return date for the attacker is unclear at this stage.

Yves Bissouma

© Imago / BUZZI

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma may not have played anyway, but he has been ruled out due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Brentford)

Udogie picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle on December 2, and the defender will not be back until the start of 2026.

Kota Takai

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Takai is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham since joining in the summer due to a thigh injury, and though the defender featured recently for the Under-21s, he is still making his way through his fitness journey.

Pape Sarr

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Tottenham are currently without the services of Sarr due to the midfielder's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Xavi Simons

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Ruled out

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Bournemouth)

Xavi Simons received a straight red card against Liverpool last weekend for a reckless foul on Virgil van Dijk, and he will miss the next three games.

Cristian Romero

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Ruled out

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Brentford)

Cristian Romero also picked up a red card against Liverpool, but while he will only serve a one-match ban for his two yellow card offences, he has been charged by the FA and could potentially face longer on the sidelines if sanctioned further.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Tottenham Hotspur related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe