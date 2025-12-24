Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Dec 2025 23:38 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 08:50

Looking to stabilise after a rough spell, Crystal Palace will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park for a Premier League showdown on Sunday.

Oliver Glasner's side were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Arsenal on Tuesday, and the Eagles will be hoping that the top flight can provide some respite.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's Lilywhites showed a lack of discipline during their 2-1 loss against Liverpool last Saturday, and the boss is sure to demand a response this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Palace and Spurs.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

This match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, December 28 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

Spurs will travel across the capital to Selhurst Park, the 25,486-capacity ground that Palace have called home since 1924.

The stadium is to be expanded to seat more spectators, with construction starting in January.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event TV channels.

Streaming

Fans can stream the clash live via Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Viewers can also catch the action through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing moments such as goals may be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while the Sky Sports app will have highlights shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur?

Palace have enjoyed a largely positive season in 2025-26, but the past couple of weeks have seen the club stumble across all competitions.

Glasner opted to rest players in a key Conference League game, only to see his team draw 2-2 with KuPS, miss out on automatic progression to the round of 16, and still go on to lose the following two domestic outings.

As for Tottenham, they appeared to be turning a corner after starting December with two wins and a draw, but they also come into this game on the back of frustrating defeats.

However, the Lilywhites are at a further disadvantage considering that they will be missing both captain Cristian Romero and attacking midfielder Xavi Simons due to suspension, and the visitors could fall to a third straight loss on Sunday as a result.