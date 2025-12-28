Man City transfer news: Two Premier League clubs 'battling' for Sevilla-linked Oscar Bobb

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 09:41

Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb.

The Norway international returned to action in April after he spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign sidelined with a leg fracture.

Bobb has found it difficult to play regular football this season, having been restricted to just six starts in 12 Premier League and Champions League appearances.

The 22-year-old is already having to settle for a squad role under Pep Guardiola, and he could fall further down the pecking order if the Citizens are successful in their efforts to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Palace, Fulham keeping eye on Man City's Bobb

If Semenyo makes the switch to the Etihad Stadium, Bobb will need to seek a new destination if he is to have any hope of playing regular minutes in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

According to talkSPORT, Crystal Palace and Fulham are both 'keeping tabs' on the Norwegian's situation ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the two London clubs will 'battle' for Bobb's services if Man City show a willingness to part ways in the new year.

The Citizens are likely to sanction Bobb's exit if they secure Semenyo's signature, and they could even entertain permanent offers as well as loan proposals.

There is a possibility that Palace and Fulham will have to fend off rival interest from overseas, with Spanish side Sevilla believed to be among the winger's admirers.

© Imago

Why are Palace, Fulham targeting Bobb?

Crystal Palace are keen to bolster their ranks to help Oliver Glasner's side cope with the demands of playing European football alongside their domestic obligations.

The Eagles will play in the Conference League knockout rounds in the new year, while they are also battling for European qualification in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to bring in reinforcements after being left frustrated by the club's disappointing summer window.

The Cottagers may view Bobb as a replacement for Adama Traore, who has been linked with a move away following a lack of game time.

Silva can call upon Harry Wilson, Kevin, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi as his wide options, although the latter two are currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.