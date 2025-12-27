Manchester City set deadline for Antoine Semenyo?

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Dec 2025 20:41

Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window.

Several Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, were reportedly linked with a move for Semenyo in January, but he prefers a move to City instead.

The Ghana international has been in cracking form for the Cherries this season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 17 appearances in the Premier League.

Man City are second in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal, and Pep Guardiola wants to bolster the attacking ranks to mount a successful title challenge.

Bournemouth sets deadline for Semenyo?

It has been widely reported that Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract, which should be triggered by the first ten days of January.

According to a report from The Mirror, Semenyo wants a potential transfer to City to be wrapped up before the 1st of January, but Bournemouth have other plans.

The Cherries would like their star man to hang around for some big games next month, until the 10th of next month, including crunch matches against Arsenal and Tottenham.

While City are in pole position to land the 25-year-old, Guardiola has refused to comment on the transfer speculation after the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Man City could sell attacker if Semenyo arrives

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

It has been reported Man City attacker Oscar Bobb is seriously considering a move away from the Etihad Stadium during the January window.

The Norway international arrived at the club in 2019 from Valerenga, made his first-team debut for City in 2023, and has made 47 appearances in total for the club.

The exciting attacker sustained a fractured leg on the eve of the 2024-25 campaign and has started nine games for City across all competitions this season.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are reportedly vying for his signature, and he could be allowed to leave if Semenyo arrives in January.