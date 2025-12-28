Preview: Livingston vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 28 Dec 2025 21:38

Livingston welcome Dundee United to Almondvale Stadium on Tuesday, as the Scottish Premiership’s bottom side look to haul themselves back into contention.

The hosts face a stiff test against a Dundee United side who have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks and arrive with momentum on their side.

Match preview

Livingston remain rooted to the foot of the table and were beaten 4-2 by Celtic last time out, despite twice taking the lead during an eventful first half.

That defeat underlined a difficult campaign for Livi, who have managed just one league win all season, with their last victory coming back in August.

Sitting on just nine points, the cellar-dwellers have shipped 36 goals so far, the most of any side in Scotland’s top flight.

Nevertheless, Livingston may draw encouragement from a solid recent record in this fixture, having lost just three of the last 10 meetings with Dundee United.

Dundee United arrive in West Lothian sitting eighth in the Premiership and unbeaten in their last four league matches.

The Tangerines were held to a 1-1 draw by Aberdeen last time out, a result that continued their habit of sharing the spoils, despite initially seizing the initiative.

Indeed, Jim Goodwin’s side have drawn 10 of their 19 league games this season, more than any other team in the division.

However, Dundee United’s away form remains a weakness, with just one victory on their travels all campaign. The reverse fixture between the sides at Tannadice Park back in October ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

LLLLDL

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

DLDWDD

Team News

Livingston will be without defenders Cameron Kerr and Shane Blaney, with the pair sidelined by muscle and calf problems, respectively.

Midfield options are also reduced, as Aidan Denholm continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, while Adam Montgomery remains unavailable after missing the last nine matches with a calf issue sustained in October.

Elsewhere, Ross Graham was forced off during the clash with Hibernian earlier this month, and the 24-year-old centre-back will not be available for the visit to West Lothian.

Further absences include Panutche Camara, who is out with a hamstring problem, and Isaac Pappoe, sidelined by a knee injury.

With first-choice goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko still unavailable, Dave Richards is set to deputise once again and will make his seventh straight start between the posts.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Montano; Lawal, Sylla; May, Pittman, Yengi; Bokila

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Sevelj, Keresztes, Graham; Naamo, Sibbald, Stephenson, Ferry; Sapsford, Fatah, Watters

We say: Livingston 1-1 Dundee United

Livingston may still be rooted to the bottom of the table, but home advantage and Dundee United's dismal away form could help them claim a valuable point. Despite the visitors being unbeaten in four, they have made a habit of drawing games this season, while their lack of consistency on the road points towards another tight contest ending level.

