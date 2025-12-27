Premier League Gameweek 18
Crystal Palace
Dec 28, 2025 4.30pm
Spurs

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Both at risk of a third successive Premier League loss, London rivals Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur do battle at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles come into the festive gameweek with a four-point advantage over the Lilywhites in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Eddie Nketiah (knock), Chris Richards (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Devenny; Mateta

TOTTENHAM

Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Cristian Romero (suspended), Kota Takai (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Yves Bissouma (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

Written by

