Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Archie Gray nets first senior goal

28 Dec 2025

Archie Gray's first senior goal grabbed all three points as Tottenham Hotspur narrowly beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Crystal Palace dominated almost the entirety of the first 45 minutes, but Spurs were the more threatening on their rare ventures forward, with Richarlison having an early goal ruled out for offside before Archie Gray's first senior goal gave Tottenham Hotspur the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The Eagles picked up where they left off from the restart, but it was Spurs who found the net next as Richarlison converted from close range late on, only for the Brazilian to once again be denied by VAR due to offside.

Tottenham grew in confidence following the disallowed goal and almost doubled their lead again when Wilson Odobert struck the post, and despite Crystal Palace's best efforts to regain command and push for the equaliser in the final moments, Spurs remained in control and comfortably retained their 1-0 lead.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Crystal Palace were in control of virtually the entire 90 minutes, boasting 62% possession as almost all of the game was played inside Tottenham Hotspur's half, but the Eagles struggled to create many meaningful chances of note, with a real lack of quality at the final moment.

Meanwhile, on the rare occasions that Tottenham were able to break forward, Thomas Frank's side looked capable of creating chances and harming the Crystal Palace backline - as demonstrated by having the ball in the net twice in the first 45 minutes, albeit with Richarlison's strike being cancelled out for offside.

Tottenham's ability to burst forward was largely halted in the opening stages of the second half, with Crystal Palace doing well to pin Spurs inside their box, but a plethora of changes just after the hour mark allowed the visitors to increase the number of attacks they had - including Richarlison having another goal ruled out for offside.

While Oliver Glasner was very positive with his changes as Crystal Palace searched for a late equaliser, their control on the game lessened as the final whistle drew closer, allowing Tottenham to get on the front foot and limit Crystal Palace's chances late in the match - and Spurs ultimately comfortably retained their 1-0 lead.

The way the game played out will leave both managers with positive and negative takeaways, with Frank sure to be pleased with the result but concerned with how easily his side were dominated for much of the encounter, while Glasner will be happy with his side's control but disappointed with the lack of creativity and quality in the final third.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Archie Gray goal vs. Crystal Palace (42nd min, Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur)

Archie Gray finds the net in his 112th appearance in senior football! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CuRxXjzJMG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2025

Gray opens the scoring! That is his first goal in senior football!

Pedro Porro delivers a deep corner towards the back post, where Randal Kolo Muani heads it back into the middle of the box.

Richarlison manages to flick the ball towards goal, and Gray rises to head the ball into the left side of the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ARCHIE GRAY

Gray may have been in the headlines for a costly mistake earlier this month, but the midfielder will be in the news for all the right reasons today.

The midfielder's first-half header not only proved to be the winner for Tottenham Hotspur, but it was also Gray's first goal in senior football, coming on his 112th appearance.

Gray was also a composed presence in the middle of the park both in and out of possession, most noticeably making eight defensive contributions to help Spurs see out the 1-0 win.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 62%-38% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Crystal Palace 15-8 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Crystal Palace 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Crystal Palace 7-5 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS

Archie Gray heads Tottenham ahead with his first senior goal. ?#CRYTOT — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 28, 2025

Archie Gray's first half by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:



22 touches

11/14 passes completed

3 touches in opp. box

3 passes into final third

1/1 accurate crosses

1/1 take-ons completed

1/1 shot on target

1 goal#CRYTOT pic.twitter.com/LOxwibk3pH — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 28, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Crystal Palace remain at Selhurst Park for their next match, when they host Fulham in their opening game of 2026.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in their first fixture of 2026 on New Year's Day.