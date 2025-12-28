Preview: Barnsley vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Dec 2025 18:13

Barnsley welcome Lincoln City to Oakwell on Monday night as the pair meet for the second time this month in League One.

The Reds are looking for their ninth league victory of the season which could send them four points off the play-off places, while the Imps could go level on points with league leaders Cardiff City.

Match preview

Following their midtable finish last season, Conor Hourihane's Barnsley have made a promising start this time around to go a step further.

After their 19 league games, the Reds have won eight, drawn four and lost seven, leaving them ninth on 28 points.

They do, however, have multiple games in hand on every other side in League One, and Hourihane's side could move into the top six when those fixtures are eventually played.

That said, they will be eager to return to winning ways after successive defeats to Exeter City and Mansfield Town halted their momentum over the festive period.

One notable strong area for the Yorkshire-based side has been their attacking potency, only four sides have scored more than their tally of 32.

© Imago

As for Lincoln City, they have so far enjoyed a brilliant campaign, with the Imps currently second and firmly establishing themselves as promotion contenders.

After 22 League One outings, Michael Skubala's side have won 12, drawn five and lost five.

Just like their Monday night opponents, they have enjoyed a lot of success while going forward, only two sides have found the back of the net more than the Imps.

Lincoln are also in strong form, unbeaten in their last five league outings, a run that includes an eye-catching victory over the current league leaders.

The pair will meet for the second time this month, following a 3-1 win for Lincoln on Tuesday, December 9.

Barnsley League One form:

W D L W L L

Barnsley form (all competitions):

L W L W L L

Lincoln City League One form:

L W W D W W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W L W D W W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Barnsley come into this one with a fully fit squad available.

Adam Phillips returned to the matchday squad with a place on the bench last time out and could push for a first start since his injury.

Following their late win against Stockport County last time out, Lincoln City appear to have come away with no further injuries.

As a result, Skubala is expected to name an unchanged XI, with his side enjoying such a strong run of form.

Expect Rob Street and Freddie Draper to lead the line once again.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Bland, Roberts, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Connell; Vickers, Kelly, Cleary; Keillor-Dunn

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Hackett, McGrandles, Bayliss, Moylan; Draper, Street

We say: Barnsley 1-2 Lincoln City

Both sides meet for the second time this month and are enjoying a good run in front of goal. However, we expect high-flying Lincoln City to have too much for Hourihane's side and take all three points on the day.

