Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley: ‘Disrespectful’ Dominik Szoboszlai claim discussed as Arne Slot makes ‘unhappy’ feelings clear after EFL Cup win

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jan 2026 09:02 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 09:09

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was left unimpressed by his team’s performance despite earning a 4-1 home win over League One outfit Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

The Merseyside giants scored twice in the first half through superb strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, but a disastrous moment from Szoboszlai gave Barnsley a lifeline just before half time.

The visitors held onto hope of restoring parity until the 84th minute when Florian Wirtz added a third goal for Liverpool, before fellow substitute Hugo Ekitike sealed the victory with a strike deep into stoppage time.

"I was happy with the goals we scored, but I think it was far too long a game that was tight,” Slot told reporters after the match at Anfield.

"Two-nil up, then giving a goal away like that, made it difficult until five or 10 minutes until the end. Then one bad moment and it could have been 2-2. Happy with the goals. Not enough chances from all the ball possession we had."

Szoboszlai’s failed attempt at a back-heel in his own six-yard box that gifted Adam Phillips the opportunity to pull a goal back for Barnsley was one of the main talking points after the match, with Slot having said that he will speak with the midfielder about his first-half error.

"It's not the first time - and I'm talking generally - that we're 2-0 up, there's no problems in the game, and then we concede a sloppy, or easy, goal. This one definitely stands out, even for us,” said Slot.

"It doesn't help to concede a goal if you're 2-0 up. Normally, when you're 2-0 up, the other team is close to accepting their loss, especially if you can keep going and have the ball so much, then usually teams are probably not as aggressive and then you can score the third and fourth.

"But if you give away an easy goal as we've done so many times this season, then it's a big difference in mindset for the other team.

"It's definitely not helpful for us. Even tonight, we could see a lot of things being the same as we've seen so many times this season.

"It's not the only frustration I have, but definitely we make it difficult for ourselves in moments like this. Not only for ourselves, but again there were 60,000 fans tonight supporting us.

"I would have loved, and the players would have loved, to not give them 2-1 until the 83rd minute before it was 3-1. It did happen and that is something I'd love to see differently."

Was Szoboszlai ‘disrespectful’ to Barnsley in Liverpool’s EFL Cup win?

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane was asked by reporters is he felt that Szoboszlai's attempted backheel was 'disrespectful', and he said: "I was a little bit disappointed with our goal. I don't think a player does that against Chelsea, against Arsenal or in a Champions League game. I'm a little bit disappointed with that to be honest. I thought my lads were top.

"Yeah, potentially [it was disrespectful]. He doesn't do that against Arsenal, Chelsea or a Champions League game. He doesn't do that."

When Slot was informed of Hourihane’s opinion, he added: “What does he mean disrespectful? I don’t think you should do that in a Premier League game, League Cup game, friendly game or a training session.

“It’s a weird choice and I also have my opinion about it, but I prefer to keep that to myself and speak about it with Dom.”

Nevertheless, Liverpool are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will play host to fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion next month.

The Reds will now shift their focus back to the top flight as they prepare to welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to Anfield on Saturday.