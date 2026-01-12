Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dominik Szoboszlai disaster precedes Florian Wirtz beauty

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jan 2026 21:39 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 22:03

Liverpool survived a Dominik Szoboszlai-inflicted scare to triumph 4-1 over Barnsley and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

After surviving a first-minute scare - the Tykes hitting the post a mere 35 seconds after kickoff - normal service resumed for Liverpool when Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong rockets put the hosts two goals to the good.

The former then went from hero to zero in the most disastrous fashion, though, getting a backheel in his own penalty area all wrong and gifting ex-Liverpool youth product Adam Phillips an easy response.

Conor Hourihane's men gave it their all in the second period and had a strong penalty shout waved away, but the third-tier side eventually ran out of steam, allowing Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to make the scoreline more emphatic for Arne Slot's side.

Now boasting 14 wins from their last 15 FA Cup third-round matches, Liverpool will battle Brighton & Hove Albion for a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

It would not be a Liverpool win in 2025-26 without the Reds making hard work of it, and the scoreline tonight certainly did not tell the full story.

Szoboszlai and Frimpong's thunderbolts would ostensibly set the hosts on their way to a comfortable success, but Barnsley's first-minute rattling of the woodwork would suggest that the Premier League champions would not have it all their own way whatsoever.

Not for the first time this season, a Liverpool player was his side's own worst enemy, as Szoboszlai committed one of most catastrophic mistakes the Kop will ever witness live.

The Hungarian's horror moment breathed new life into Hourihane's Barnsley, who felt incredibly hard done by when Szoboszlai escaped conceding a penalty in front of the away supporters.

The jury may still be out on that incident, but Barnsley simply lacked the ruthlessness that Wirtz and Ekitike provided; nevertheless, their gutsy performance won the hearts of many.

Dominik Szobozlai goal vs. Barnsley (9th min, Liverpool 1-0 Barnsley)

Liverpool take the lead courtesy of a thunderous strike from Dominik Szoboszlai ?



Dominik dynamite comes out to play again.

The Hungarian receives the ball under no pressure approximately 30 yards from goal, and by the time Barnsley try to close him down, it is too late.

Right foot, top corner, bang. A phenomenal strike.

Jeremie Frimpong goal vs. Barnsley (36th min, Liverpool 2-0 Barnsley)

Jeremie Frimpong puts his laces through the ball to double Liverpool's advantage ?



Hard not to feel for Barnsley goalkeeper Murphy Cooper, who has had absolutely no chance with either Liverpool goal so far.

Frimpong advances into the penalty area from the right-hand side, bursts past his man and rifles a thunderous left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

Adam Phillips goal vs. Liverpool (40th min, Liverpool 2-1 Barnsley)

What was he thinking there ?



A Dominik Szoboszlai blunder sees Barnsley pull one back before half-time ?



Ekitike's Southampton red, the Crystal Palace mauling and now this - Liverpool players keep finding new ways to embarrass themselves in cup competitions at Anfield!

Szoboszlai races back to stop a Barnsley counter in his tracks, but Phillips continues the chase as the Liverpool scorer carries the ball into his own box.

Then, an inexplicable moment of madness; Szoboszlai tries to backheel the ball to... someone... makes a complete hash of it, and Phillips accepts the gift with open arms to get Barnsley back in the game!

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Barnsley (84th min, Liverpool 3-1 Barnsley)

Florian Wirtz surely seals the win for Liverpool with this stunner ?



And the red half of Merseyside breathes a collective sigh of relief.

Curtis Jones fizzes a crisp pass to the feet of Ekitike, who has his back to goal under pressure but produces a wonderful backheel to fellow substitute Wirtz.

The German takes one touch to open up the angle and bends a sumptuous strike into the far corner to surely send the hosts into round four.

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Barnsley (90+4 min, Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley)

Hugo Ekitike with the nail in the coffin ?



The scorer turns provider, and vice versa!

The German holds his run to latch onto a long ball over the top and squares for Ekitike, who slides in at the back post to make it four for the Reds.

MAN OF THE MATCH - REYES CLEARY

Very rarely will the man of the match prize go to a player whose team just lost 4-1, but Barnsley wide man Reyes Cleary carried the fight to the Premier League champions all evening long.

Drawing three fouls, completing three successful dribbles, making three interceptions and creating one chance, the 21-year-old terrorised the Reds backline on the biggest stage and has no doubt made himself one to watch for the coming months.

LIVERPOOL VS. BARNSLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 75%-25% Barnsley

Shots: Liverpool 21-9 Barnsley

Shots on target: Liverpool 7-4 Barnsley

Corners: Liverpool 11-5 Barnsley

Fouls: Liverpool 6-7 Barnsley

BEST STATS

1 - Dominik Szoboszlai's only touch in his own penalty area in the first half was for the error leading to Barnsley's goal. Discombobulated. pic.twitter.com/3WfpgEBGss — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2026

8 - In the last three seasons, Dominik Szoboszlai has scored eight goals from outside the box - twice as many as any other Liverpool player has managed in that time. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/EVVFScqoIt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2026

1 - Dominik Szoboszlai tonight became the first Premier League player this season in all competitions to score a goal, complete 100+ passes (105) and win possession 10+ times (12) in a single match. Busy. pic.twitter.com/AETUdesAGR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2026

Liverpool's next Premier League fixture comes at home to Burnley on Saturday, four days before the Reds resume Champions League duties away to Marseille.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have four full days to recuperate before hosting Blackpool in Saturday's League One bottom-half battle.